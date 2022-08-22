Mike Tyson Miniseries, Sly Stallone’s 'Samaritan' Movie: What’s Premiering This Week (August 22-28)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Prime Video's superhero-themed original movie and Hulu's miniseries profiling an iconic heavyweight boxing champion headline the television projects debuting this week.
Prime on Aug. 26 will premiere Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone as a reclusive superhero who is forced after retirement to defend his home city against a violent crime wave.
Premiering Aug 25 is Hulu's Mike, which chronicles the controversial life and career of boxer Mike Tyson. the eight-episode series stars Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby and Harvey Keitel.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of August 22 to August 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 22 – Kevin Can F**k Himself (returning series) – AMC
Aug. 23 – Chad & JT Go Deep (comedy) – Netflix
Aug. 24 – Archer (returning series) – FXX
Aug. 24 – Mo (comedy) – Netflix
Aug. 24 – Welcome to Wrexham (documentary series) – FX
Aug. 25 – The End is Nye (documentary series) – Peacock
Aug. 25 – Star Trek: Lower Decks (returning series) – Paramount Plus
Aug. 25 – Everything I Know About Love (dramedy) – Peacock
Aug. 25 – Little Demon (animated series) – FXX
Aug. 26 – See (drama) – Apple TV Plus
Aug. 26 – Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (documentary) – Prime Video
