Mike Tyson Miniseries, Sly Stallone’s 'Samaritan' Movie: What’s Premiering This Week (August 22-28)

A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services

Prime Video's superhero-themed original movie and Hulu's miniseries profiling an iconic heavyweight boxing champion headline the television projects debuting this week. 

Prime on Aug. 26 will premiere Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone as a reclusive superhero who is forced after retirement to defend his home city against a violent crime wave.

Premiering Aug 25 is Hulu's Mike, which chronicles the controversial life and career of boxer Mike Tyson. the eight-episode series stars Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby and Harvey Keitel. 

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of August 22 to August 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 22 – Kevin Can F**k Himself (returning series) – AMC

Aug. 23 – Chad & JT Go Deep (comedy) – Netflix

Aug. 24 – Archer (returning series) – FXX

Aug. 24 – Mo (comedy) – Netflix

Aug. 24 – Welcome to Wrexham (documentary series) – FX

Aug. 25 – The End is Nye (documentary series) – Peacock

Aug. 25 – Star Trek: Lower Decks (returning series) – Paramount Plus

Aug. 25 – Everything I Know About Love (dramedy) – Peacock

Aug. 25 – Little Demon (animated series) – FXX

Aug. 26 – See (drama) – Apple TV Plus

Aug. 26 – Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (documentary) – Prime Video

 

 

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.