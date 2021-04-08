Mike Pompeo Joins Fox News

Another former White House official has joined Fox News.



Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be a contributor across all Fox News platforms, according to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.



His first appearance will be Friday (April 9) on Fox and Friends, one of former President Trump's favorite shows while in office.



“Mike Pompeo is one of America's most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues," said Scott. "I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers.”



Pompeo has plenty of D.C. experience to draw on. He is also the former director of the CIA and before that a four-term congressman from Kansas where he was a member of the intelligence committee.