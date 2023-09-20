MGM Plus to Debut Sci-Fi Series ‘Beacon 23’ Sci-Fi in November

MGM Plus in November will debut sci-fi series Beacon 23, based on the bestselling book by Hugh Howey.

The eight-episode series, which was originally greenlit by Spectrum Originals before the division shut down in 2022, stars Lena Headey and Stephan James, and follows two strangers whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers, according to the network.

Beacon 23 is executive produced by Zak Penn, Glen Mazzara, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Tina Thor, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Elisa Ellis, Liz Varner, Ira Steven Behr, Daniel Percival, Joy Blake, Lena Headey and Stephan James.

“Beacon 23 is a series in the best tradition of thought-provoking genre storytelling,” MGM Plus head Michael Wright said. “With the incredible vision of Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara, riveting performances by Lena Headey and Stephan James, and an exciting world-building design, Beacon 23 is essential viewing for fans of premium science-fiction drama.”