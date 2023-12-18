MGM Plus Beams Up ‘Beacon 23’ Renewal

MGM Plus has greenlighted a second season of its sci-fi drama series Beacon 23.

The series, which wrapped up season one on December 17, will return for its eight-episode second season in April, the network said.

Beacon 23, which was originally greenlighted by Spectrum Originals before Charter Communications shut that division down in 2022, stars Lena Headey and Stephan James as two strangers whose fates are entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. In season two, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 — with no clear path forward — must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way, according to MGM Plus.

The series, based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey, is executive produced by Glen Mazzara, Joy Blake, Zak Penn, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, James Middleton, Nick Nantell, Katie O'Connell Marsh, Liz Varmer and Stephan James.

“The creative team behind Beacon 23 has masterfully brought Hugh Howey's best-selling book to life, and we're excited for fans to continue this journey into Beacon 23’s universe of suspense, emotion and unforeseen twists,” MGM Plus head Michael Wright said in a statement.