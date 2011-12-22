MFM Names Its 'People to Watch' in 2012

The Media Financial Management Association (MFM) has named its "People to Watch", whose "whose leadership will be instrumental in creating change within the media and financial industries this year."

The executives picked for 2012 are Lacey Lewis, senior VP, finance, Cox; Patrick Walsh, executive VP/COO/CFO of Emmis Communications, and William Scott Moody, CFO, Bonten Media Corp.

They were chosen by MFM's Financial Manager magazine and are featured in the publication's January-February issue.

"Too often, the industry's financial executives are the ‘unsung heroes' when it comes to recognition," said MFM President Mary Collins.