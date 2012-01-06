Merrifield to Head Video Buying at MediaVest

RELATED: Speciale Joins Turner as Part of New Sales Team

Christine Merrifield was promoted to president, video investment and activation at MediaVest, USA, replacing Donna Speciale, who joined Turner Broadcasting.

Merrifield had been executive VP, director of video investment & activation at MediaVest, overseeing upfront and scatter negotiations for the agency's clients.

"Christine brings more than two decades of experience to the role and is a renowned and respected presence in the marketplace," said Bill Tucker, CEO of MediaVest, to whom Merrifield will report. "With her elevation we'll be able to further leverage her expertise driving scale, efficiencies and impact for our clients. In addition, clients will benefit from their investment being overseen by a tremendous talent who already knows their business well."

Merrifield joined MediaVest in 2004. Earlier she was with Warner Brothers and Grey Advertising.