Memo From the Ultimate Upfront Market-Watcher

Media buyer John Muszynski, a 2011 B&C

Hall of Fame inductee, said he is looking

forward to upfront week. Among other

reasons, he is excited to see if

the programming the networks

plan to add to their schedules

will push the ratings needle

forward. “Really, the only way

to save this whole situation and

start changing the conversation

we’re having is if the broadcast

networks hit on some really

strong shows and they start

bringing the viewers back,”

said Muszynski, chief investment

officer for Spark SMG.

But Muszynski, who has years of upfronts

under his belt, cautions that everyone would

be wise to keep an eye on several other

aspects of the market as well.

Digital really matters: “We’re seeing more

and more money move from traditional television

to digital video,” Muszynski said. How

much? “There were certain agencies, I know

SMG was one of them, we moved a fair

amount of money [to digital] and networks

felt the movement of that money,” he said.

Some dollars are going to the big media

companies and the networks’ full-episode

players. “But that’s not really where the bulk

of the volume is going,” Muszynski

adds. “The bulk is going to

other places, whether that’s the

major portals or in short form.”

The spending shift is not intended

to send some sort of message

to the networks or a gambit to

moderate price increases. “This

is about following the consumer,”

he said. “They’re ahead of us in a

lot of cases in terms of their acceptance

of new technology. So

we’ve got to be able to anticipate

and aggressively follow them and hopefully

even get out ahead of them. And that’s why

[Spark SMG has] invested so heavily into

technology and doing research and buying

data and looking at all the different innovative

opportunities that exist out there.”

Lots of second-screen talk: “I think a

lot of people will be talking about secondscreen

and enhancements to the experience,”

Muszynski said. “We’re way out

ahead of that. We’ve been doing exhaustive

research on second-screen and we’ve been

doing cross-platform deals for years. I think

you’re going to hear more people touting

that stuff, and that they finally can do it and

they can measure it. There’s going to be a lot

of that conversation. I don’t think that’s going

to have a big impact on the market, though.”

Beware the audience estimates: With

ratings down again this season for the

broadcast networks, “the biggest ‘watch out’

goes to buyers who aren’t paying real close

attention to the ratings estimates,” Muszynski

said. “Because the networks might feel

that the only way they can make it is if they

jack up and inflate their ratings estimate and

just hope to God that these shows take off.

Well, when they don’t, the advertiser’s sitting

there with missing their point goals, erratic

delivery [done] not according to plan, and

the quality of inventory you’re getting back

in exchange is generally not as good as what

you initially bought. So one of the things we’ll

be watching out very carefully for is their

rating estimates vs. ours. We always look

at that. But I’m anticipating this is going to

be a year where they’re really going to jack

around with that.”