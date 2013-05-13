Memo From the Ultimate Upfront Market-Watcher

RELATED:DespiteRatings Dip, Sales Chiefs Upbeat

ForUpfront, Custom Content Is Now a Big Deal

BigBucks for Cable Yuks

Kimmel:The Joke's on the Buyers





Media buyer John Muszynski, a 2011 B&C Hall of

Fame inductee, said he is looking forward to upfront week. Among other reasons,

he is excited to see if the programming the networks plan to add to their

schedules will push the ratings needle forward. "Really, the only way to

save this whole situation and start changing the conversation we're having is

if the broadcast networks hit on some really strong shows and they start

bringing the viewers back," said Muszynski, chief investment officer for

Spark SMG. But Muszynski, who has years of upfronts under his belt, cautions

that everyone would be wise to keep an eye on several other aspects of the

market as well.



Digital really matters: "We're seeing more and

more money move from traditional television to digital video," Muszynski

said. How much? "There were certain agencies, I know SMG was one of them,

we moved a fair amount of money [to digital] and networks felt the movement of

that money," he said. Some dollars are going to the big media companies

and the networks' full-episode players. "But that's not really where the

bulk of the volume is going," Muszynski adds. "The bulk is going to

other places, whether that's the major portals or in short form." The

spending shift is not intended to send some sort of message to the networks or

a gambit to moderate price increases. "This is about following the

consumer," he said. "They're ahead of us in a lot of cases in terms

of their acceptance of new technology. So we've got to be able to anticipate

and aggressively follow them and hopefully even get out ahead of them. And

that's why [Spark SMG has] invested so heavily into technology and doing

research and buying data and looking at all the different innovative

opportunities that exist out there."



Lots of second-screen talk: "I think a lot of

people will be talking about second-screen and enhancements to the

experience," Muszynski said. "We're way out ahead of that. We've been

doing exhaustive research on second-screen and we've been doing cross-platform

deals for years. I think you're going to hear more people touting that stuff,

and that they finally can do it and they can measure it. There's going to be a

lot of that conversation. I don't think that's going to have a big impact on

the market, though."



Beware the audience estimates: With ratings down again this season for the

broadcast networks, "the biggest Ã¢â‚¬Ëœwatch out' goes to buyers who aren't

paying real close attention to the ratings estimates," Muszynski said.

"Because the networks might feel that the only way they can make it is if

they jack up and inflate their ratings estimate and just hope to God that these

shows take off. Well, when they don't, the advertiser's sitting there with

missing their point goals, erratic delivery [done] not according to plan, and

the quality of inventory you're getting back in exchange is generally not as

good as what you initially bought. So one of the things we'll be watching out

very carefully for is their rating estimates vs. ours. We always look at that.

But I'm anticipating this is going to be a year where they're really going to

jack around with that."