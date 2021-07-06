Megyn Kelly Signs With SiriusXM for Radio Show

Megyn Kelly has inked a deal with SiriusXM to host a live weekday radio show.

The Megyn Kelly Show will premiere Sept. 7 and air five days a week from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on SiriusXM's Triumph channel.

Kelly, a former broadcaster for Fox News and NBC, has most recently been hosting a podcast also titled The Megyn Kelly Show.

"I'm thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM's massive audience," Kelly said in a statement. "My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events. I can't think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news."

The SiriusXM show will feature interviews and commentary on current events.

Red Seat Ventures, which handles production and distribution of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, will produce the show for SiriusXM.

During her tenure at Fox News, Kelly gained a solid fanbase for her aggressive style of interviewing and her takes on current events. Kelly spent more than a decade at Fox News before leaving in January 2017 for NBC, where she anchored Today's 9 a.m. block and hosted a Sunday news mag.

At NBC, Kelly struggled to keep her audience and soon found herself in hot water for remarks she made about white people wearing blackface during Halloween. Her last appearance on the Peacock network was Oct. 24, where she apologized for her remarks.