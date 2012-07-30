Media Planners Open Their Playbooks

With more media choices appearing every day, the role of

agency planners and strategists is becoming more important to TV sales

executives looking to grow their businesses.





Though they are not as prominent as media buyers -- particularly during the

upfront, when buyers negotiate billion-dollar deals over cold pizza late at

night-planners help decide how much TV their clients need and pick which

networks' ideas they believe will engage consumers and which won't.





And while sales executives run up big tabs at Manhattan steak joints wining and

dining buyers, the planners who design their clients' media strategies

crave-and deserve-a bit more attention. After all, if a network's not on the

plan, it's not on the buy.





B&C has gathered some of the top planners and strategists from the

country's biggest media agencies to find out what's on their minds. Do they

prefer new media to traditional TV? What do they do for their clients? What

types of measurement do they need? And what can networks do to make their jobs

easier?





Their answers provide a road map for ad sales executives who want to engage

with clients on issues other than price. An edited transcript follows.



TV sales people spend a lot of time with buyers but are fascinated by

media planners, especially the 25-year-olds who pack the Adult Swim party

during upfront week. Can you help them understand what senior people like you

do?



Gary Barsky, senior VP, managing partner, Universal McCann: We are

responsible for architecting media plans that first and foremost deliver our

audiences effectively and efficiently. We need to have a deep understanding of

our target audiences, the media channels they consume and of course seek to

build media partnerships that reflect our brand positioning and communicate our

brand stories in interesting and relevant ways. And if there's time left over,

we may go to the Adult Swim party too!



Melissa Coffas, managing partner, group account director, Mindshare: We

are responsible for both the individual brand strategy and overall business

strategy. We determine what channels will deliver against our clients' business

needs and objectives and the role each channel will play.



David Fasola, managing partner, group account director, MediaCom: Well,

I still struggle with explaining to my mom what I do, but let me give it

another shot. My role is to really connect our media strategies and plans to

the client's business. On Volkswagen, we are extremely fortunate to have a

great partnership and a deep understanding of the brand and business. It is

people like me that need to articulate the brand's strategy to help identify

opportunities that best fit. Over the past year, we developed what we think is

a clear articulation of the VW brand positioning and the types of media environments

we are looking for. As we have briefed this to partners, the response in terms

of ideas has been tremendous.



Mason Franklin, managing director, MEC: Today everyone is busy

regardless of age, but we carve out time for things that invigorate and inspire

us. My personal passion is photography, and has been since I was a kid. So, I'm

particularly drawn to gallery or museum exhibits and openings, where I may have

the opportunity to see an important photographer's new work and hear them talk

about it. It always gets the creative sparks flying in my head!



Aimee Garriga, group planning director, Maxus: One of our primary

responsibilities is to ensure that all media activity delivers upon the brand's

objectives and aligns with their overall strategy and approach. It's critical

to have an understanding of the brand's consumer to ensure that the media

approach and idea is relevant and the brand can make a connection to the key

target. Another key responsibility is to ensure that the client's media dollars

are placed in proven channels.



Kevin Howard, group account director, OMD New York: I have always found

this to be such an intriguing aspect of TV sales-particularly network. It is

extremely rare that a network sales team will reach out to the planning or

strategy departments at media agencies. While they certainly need to be

focusing the vast majority of their efforts on the TV investment specialists

who manage the TV budgets and have final say on the network selection, I feel

excluding the planning groups is a huge opportunity often missed. The senior

strategy/planning leads are in the position to think at a more strategic,

partnership level since we are not burdened with hitting CPM and weekly GRP

goals by daypart. Big ideas and deeper partnerships that can go cross-platform

should be discussed and have a much higher rate of successful sell-through if

the senior planning/strategy people are involved.



Rob Jayson, president, strategy at Zenith: The more senior the planner,

the more their responsibilities change to putting themselves in the role of the

brand marketer and thinking holistically about the needs of the brand and the

consumer. As planners start off their careers, their initial task is to

understand how each medium works, what the role of every contact point is and

how to better and more efficiently plan each medium-it's a more bottom-up type

of view. As you become more experienced, the role evolves to focus more on the

brand and the consumer needs. The basic deliverable for planners is a brand flowchart-but

the more you know about the brand and the consumer, the more you realize that

our responsibility is much wider than that. It's to deliver a brand experience

to consumers to change their behaviors and beliefs in order to achieve brand

marketing goals.





We still like to hang out at the Adult Swim parties though.



Coleen Kuehn, president of strategy & planning, MediaVest: At

MediaVest, we [planners] look at consumers as people beyond just demographics

and use human insights to fuel experience design. We place content front and

center in our planning, because it's content that matters, like the Kraft Wheat

Thins integration on Colbert Report, that consumers want to participate

in and share.



Kristina Lutz, senior VP/activation director, Starcom: Well, considering

I'm too old to stay awake for the Adult Swim party, I'm not best suited to

answer that! But more broadly, the old school breakout of planning and buying

is not where the industry should be. I lead a multi-disciplinary team at

Starcom that represents a unique evolution and reinvention of planning and

buying functions. We see beyond the silos and hand-offs of media formats and

platforms and keep experience creation at the core. We approach every marketing

challenge through the broad lens of paid, owned and earned media, with the goal

of maximizing the symbiotic power of messaging, content, social response, data

and analytics to support and optimize each component's role in the experience

plan. One of the keys to success in such a non-linear approach lies in the

partnerships we have forged with key media companies.



Jennifer Nyhan, senior VP, group business director, Initiative: I see my

main responsibility being not so much about putting together a media plan but

more about really getting into and understanding my client's business. How can

we best utilize media for the highest impact to our client's business? With how

quickly media is evolving, how we get there is a constant work in progress and

I spend a lot of time staying up on and learning about what's out there.



Steve Piluso, chief strategy officer, PHD: We've been to all the

parties, and we have the liver damage to prove it. I was recently a Juror at

the Cannes Lions [International Festival of Creativity] and had the privilege

of serving with 29 C-level media professionals from around the world. Believe

it or not, the evenings were filled with rosÃƒÂ© and...MEDIA TALK. I think senior

people LOVE interacting in small groups and talking about our business...how we

elevate our trade, how we do better work. We love to share ideas for making the

work better and share our common challenges. These days I get a truly electric

feeling from serving on a panel or just getting to "jam" with other

senior media strategists in a casual setting. Maybe sad, but true. Senior media

strategists are "idea" people. And we are stimuli for each other. No

matter what company or client we serve, we have very similar challenges and

love the opportunity to share, inspire and solve.



Jan Weinstein, senior VP and group director, Carat: Sometimes senior

people like me to go to the parties! But to the point, we are best connected to

our brand and media clients and understand what works, what doesn't and where

we are still learning. While not necessarily mired in the details, we know the

truth about must buys-which are rare, if any-and how to make the larger

decisions like media mix.



Advertisers spend more money on television than other media in most

communications plans. What's the temptation to take some of the money spent on

a traditional media like television and spend it on something newer and sexier?





Barsky: There is always a curiosity, an interest in uncovering emerging

media opportunities/channels. Sometimes it's a way to deliver our messages in a

fresher, less expected manner. Sometimes it helps to demonstrate a brand is on

the cutting edge and innovative. Consumers want to feel brands they attach

themselves to are extensions of themselves and the cachet that media provides

can help deliver that. However, sometimes new and different is not always

better. Does it deliver our audiences effectively and efficiently? That's where

it all begins.



Coffas: I don't necessarily think it's temptation to do something

sexier. The reality is that consumer behavior has evolved. Yes, consumers are

still spending a lot of time watching TV; however, we need to engage them with

other channels, particularly knowing that they are using multiple channels at

the same time [i.e. Mobile, Social, Tablet while watching TV].



Fasola: The overall mix always needs to be driven by a combination of

business challenges and understanding your consumer's media behavior. In many

ways, it really isn't just about moving money away from TV, but looking to

leverage its impact through other media touch points. A lot of opportunities

can be sparked by our approach to TV and it's our job to make sure the content

bleeds through the other media. These are the programs that have been the most

successful and soon you will see some more great examples from MediaCom soon.



Franklin: This is an issue we face regularly. The media landscape seems

to change every day, mostly driven by advances in technology and digital media.

No marketer wants to be left behind, nor should they be. We often recommend a

"test and learn" approach when exploring the efficacy of new mediums.

It's always important to keep the consumer front and center when building a

plan: what media are they using, at what levels, and for what purpose? Never

lose sight of the brand's target audience. When plans are built around the

consumer and what's important to them, we end up with something that will be

effective and ultimately drive business.



Garriga: While television continues to deliver mass reach and builds

awareness quickly, consumers have more media choices available than ever

before. Marketers recognize that consumers' media habits are evolving, so it's

important to optimize their media strategy and approach to incorporate other

channels beyond TV. In the current media marketplace, it is essential that

planners are media agnostic.



Howard: The temptation is real and happening more and more every day.

The trade-off to shave a small percentage of a robust TV budget resulting in a

minimal loss of GRPs to fund a fully integrated cross-channel program is one

most clients will make in today's marketplace. While there will always be a

place for TV in our media plans, the shift of focus from awareness to deeper

engagement among our target audiences is often driving this decision.



Jayson: It's critical to start every plan from a Ã¢â‚¬Ëœzero-based'

mindset-using data and analytics to determine exactly what role we expect the

communication plan to play. What are the consumer behaviors or attitudes we are

trying to change? The real temptation is to do last year's plan a little bit

better, adding in a few more sexy bells and whistles from the vast array of

potential digital choices, but that underserves the brand, because as we know,

market situations and brand requirements change at an accelerating speed. We

look at the data to prove our case for every contact point in light of the

specific marketing tasks, and often, we find the evidence shows that TV really

does have a strong, positive impact across many consumer metrics, from

increasing recall and positive brand equities, to driving search volumes to the

brand's site or Facebook page, to profitably increasing brand sales at a scale

other contact points cannot match.



Kuehn: Marketers want to be where their consumers are, and with the

proliferation of technology, marketers want to be seen as progressive. While

traditional media like television is powerful alone, we can enhance the TV

experience and amplify engagement through other channels like social, online

and mobile.



Lutz: "New and sexy" doesn't always equal "effective."

In fact, many times it doesn't. That being said, testing and learning is

critical in the current media landscape. At Starcom, we don't think in terms of

the traditional media mix, but instead look to create seamless,

platform-agnostic, deeply connected human experiences-which oftentimes leads to

testing new environments. A recent example is "social TV," or

creating second-screen experiences. This is a relevant, engaging extension to

TV-gaining momentum at breakneck speed-but the key is figuring out how to

provide real value in exchange for the interaction we are asking from

consumers.



Nyhan: Television remains the biggest portion of an ad budget; however,

it's critical that planners not think in such medium-specific silos. Reaching

today's consumer requires an approach that blends television, digital, mobile,

social, outdoor, events and print and has them working in a coordinated fashion

towards a client's business objective. Sure, we'll test new platforms or

possibly work with a start-up media company, but it's not simply because its

new or sexy-it's because we believe it might impact the consumer we're trying

to reach.



Piluso: There's a tendency to "plan to what's measured" versus

"measure what you plan." As there are not simple, correlative metrics

like click through/last click attribution to buying something, there's a

tendency to buy media that are more easily attributable to sales. It's not

about being sexy, it's about being able to prove to a client that something

worked. What gets lost is the idea that broad media increases awareness,

relevance, affinity and accelerates responsiveness in measurable channels. This

is difficult to measure or requires more elaborate models that also require

additional investment of capital and time.



Weinstein: The answer is twofold. First, viewer habits are definitely

shifting. Although still small vs. traditional TV, time spent with, for

example, online mobile and tablet video is growing rapidly. It's critical to

follow our consumers. Second, newer and sexier media, as you say, are that. Our

planners and buyers want to stay current, test and learn, and small shifts in

TV budgets can accommodate pretty large programs in new media.





At a time when agencies are flooded with data, TV measurement is still Nielsen

and not much else. What additional information do you get from other media that

you need to get from TV?





Barsky: Pure and simply...metrics that demonstrate that consumers are

connecting with our messages. How much time are they spending viewing our

30-second commercials? Are they driven to deeper brand experience after seeing

our TV commercials? Are they more likely to go online and obtain more

information? Does it make our other media channels more effective?



Coffas: We are always looking for deeper behavioral data and insights.

It is also important to illustrate how consumers are interacting with a

particular property outside of just a rating [i.e. custom content online,

Social, Mobile and Tablet engagement and usage and how they all interact with

one another].



Fasola: The truth is that today we have to look well beyond syndicated

research to accurately report results back to our clients and how it is

directly affecting their business. Therefore, it is on us at MediaCom to

understand the role of each media and align the right KPIs to track the

results. Within our analytics, we have been able to measure engagement across

the other media more than TV, so continually looking at ways to measure

engagement with TV programs would be one area we would love to explore.



Franklin: Data that helps us move beyond measurement of delivery will

ultimately be most helpful because clients are concerned with understanding ROI

beyond just pushing out messaging. To that end, media can impact two important

areas that address the level of engagement generated. The first area is

attitudinal metrics: How is the medium impacting things like image attributes

and consideration? The second area is behavioral measures: How is the medium

driving critical brand behaviors like store visits, or offer redemptions?

Understanding the medium's impact on attitudes and behaviors provides us with a

much more robust understanding of its ROI.



Garriga: It would be great to gain a better understanding of the impact

of TV beyond the number of impressions that are generated from an individual

spot or campaign. Similar to other media channels, it would be interesting to

determine what actions were taken by the consumer after viewing a commercial

such as whether they visited the brand's website to learn more information

about the product, downloaded a coupon and generated word-of-mouth or

recommendations.



Howard: Digital has changed the game with what we should expect from all

of our media investments. Our clients' businesses are operating in real-time and

they expect their advertising to deliver results in real-time. The Nielsen

methodology and approach to measurement has remained fundamentally the same

since the 1950s. With the Digital set-top box saturation, we should be able to

find a way to mitigate any privacy concerns and get actual, real-time data on

viewership beyond the standard age/gender buying demographics. While this will

not provide any results on ad effectiveness, at least it will enable and

empower advertisers to be more strategic about their program placements.



Jayson: First of all I think it's wrong to see TV measurement as stuck

in the dark ages. We now get a wealth of data about TV viewership that brings a

much greater depth of insight into how we can use TV smarter. We have done some

great work with Rentrak set-top box data which gives us fantastic new

information about how viewers respond in a second-by-second basis to the TV

environment, and marrying that STB data to household consumption data or

digital device data helps us get a much richer picture of the effects of TV.

Understanding the social aspect to TV-show viewing is another invaluable data

asset we have developed. Through our work with Bluefin, we can map out the

social strength of every show, both in terms of total viewer involvement and

response, but even more about analyzing the sentiment behind the viewer's

interaction. And even better, we can now isolate viewer response to our brands'

commercials when they are played in different shows. In terms of data we get

from other media that we would love to see for TV, it is the ability to track

the viewer's experience and response from exposure to interaction and then to

brand purchase in a seamless manner that has really informed the digital

experience. We can correlate TV exposure to brand interaction via set-top box

data or marketing mix modeling, but it's not the direct trackable connection

that we have from the digital world.



Kuehn: Measurement tools are still lacking. While progress is being made

through data solutions like Bluefin, as an industry, measurement is not keeping

up with consumer realities and proliferation of technology. We need to

celebrate the power of TV beyond just reach.



Lutz: Where do I start? It's honestly hard to say when we'll see the

utopia of consistent, relevant measurement across media types. But the good

news is that we do have access to other data to make us smarter and drive

better media decisions for our clients. Starcom has partnered with set-top box

providers and has been on the forefront in the addressable space, both of which

provide great opportunity for advanced targeting solutions and measurement in

TV. Data is powering our new ecosystem and future success will depend on: (1)

standardization; (2) clients' desire and ability to harness their own customer

data; and (3) resources at both agencies and clients to process and aggregate

the sheer volume.



Nyhan: Actually, we get quite a bit of measurable TV data outside of

Nielsen. Second-by-second streams are part of some increasing set-top box data

points that we can use along with DR databases that Nielsen does not have

available. This is providing the opportunity for us to explore how to link TV

and buying behavior.



Piluso: In digital, we can better measure engagement...time spent, or

track interaction across ads and content. TV measurement is literally

predicated on whether someone was exposed to a message...with little or no

knowledge of whether they were exposed for the full duration of the message.

And with no proxy for time spent/engagement, we don't have an immediate sense

of whether ad copy is working in one environment versus another to adjust and

optimize.



Weinstein: We are just starting to see the promise of addressability and

data beyond demos through new technology. Ideally, we can tailor and target our

messages to minimize waste in TV as we can in digital media. This will allow TV

to be used more behaviorally, as well as broadly, when that makes sense.



What can TV networks do to make your job easier?



Barsky: Understand our brand challenges. Customize programs for us.

Bring us programs that are a reflection of how our audiences engage with

media... multi-platform and multi-faceted. Importantly, show how you can

deliver measureable results!



Coffas: At Mindshare, the planning teams and investment teams work

together hand in hand; however, it would be beneficial if as part of a broader

presentation they illustrate how all their channels-i.e. Digital, Mobile and

Social-play a role and interact with their properties, not just their TV property

in a silo. Also, we are always interested in networks bringing us talent

opportunities for brands to utilize and leverage.



Fasola: We always talk a lot about partnerships. However, with that

comes the need for the TV networks to have a greater sense of accountability

beyond the media delivery. We need to work on programs that can span across

various levels of a client's business. Networks also have access to shows,

producers, and writers: let's really harness their creativity. We are always

interested in creating ideas while remaining sensitive to the integrity of the

program.



Franklin: Part of what my group does at MEC is helping teams develop

integrated ideas that bring their brands' communication strategies to life. To

that end, TV networks are important partners in helping us explore how we

extend those ideas into the television space. Clients consistently demand the

highest levels of creativity and innovation from us. So, in turn, we need our

media partners to collaborate closely with us and bring their very best

thinking and originality when it comes to idea development.



Garriga: Typically we meet with networks once a year prior to the

upfront to get an update on their audience vitality, upcoming fall schedules

and overviews of new programs. It would be beneficial to receive similar

updates on their network throughout the year since TV activity may also be

planned outside of the upfront. In today's world, it would also be helpful to

meet with the broadcast and digital sales teams simultaneously in order to

develop stronger communications from all sides and more easily develop a

holistic idea that could live across platforms.



Howard: Evolve their thinking away from GRP goals, CPMs and pod

positions and elevate to a more strategic, channel-agnostic approach. When I

speak to a media partner, I speak to them as a content provider-not a magazine,

or website or TV network. I challenge them to come back to me with a big idea

that satisfies my client's objectives and works within the planning parameters

provided. Once the idea is in place, and only then, do we begin to consider how

the idea can best be brought to life through the various channels available to

us.



Jayson: For planners, it is still important for us to know all the

details of the product from all networks, but planners need to know more about

how to build off of that product in order to create an engaging experience for

consumers. While placement of ads in shows is a critical part of the TV portion

of any plan, planners regard the shows as only one element in the creation of

an engagement experience for consumers. It would be great to see ideas from

content creators on how we could better build on content in multiple ways from

online, in-store to experiential or other ideas. TV networks still appear to

be, for the most part, siloed organizations that have separate teams for each

of their divisions. As planners, we are charged with creating a seamless,

holistic brand experience, and greater coordination of the offer from TV

networks would definitely help us to be able to deliver on that requirement.



Kuehn: Good partnerships are key in creating great content experiences.

Networks can continue to be nimble, and help us bring experience-based ideas to

life. It's through these partnerships that we deliver real-time engagement to

our audience.



Lutz: First, we must crack the code in integrating planning, buying and

media sales across screens. Networks that pull together ideas and sales in this

way will be at an advantage as their content continues to migrate across

devices. Second, I'd like to see more marketing talent integrated into sales

organizations. Some networks have done this; others seem to ignore it. In my

experience, the strongest ideas have been collective builds among Starcom, our

clients and our best media partners. The more brains the better!



Nyhan: Continue to invest in original programming that generates ratings

and work with us to surround that programming with interesting and engaging

advertising units and new opportunities in things like social TV and TV

Everywhere platforms.



Piluso: I find it difficult to work with TV sales people who don't have

a strategy/planning background. It is far easier for me to have a conversation

with a strategist...one who is tasked with listening first, maybe

throwing out ideas and getting into a genuine dialogue that works towards an

idea or program that makes sense, then come back with the spots and

dots. I feel many sales people are trained to listen, but they listen quietly

until it's their turn to sell something off the shelf.



Weinstein: Simple. Be as good, if not better, at integration than

the agencies they are trying to sell to. That is a win for everyone-most of

all, our clients and the brands we are building together.



