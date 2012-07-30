The Media Planners

RELATED:

Media Planners Open Their Playbooks

Gary Barsky

Title: Senior VP, managing partner,

Universal McCann

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y. Age: 49

College: SUNY at Oswego

First media job: Media assistant at

NW Ayer in the planning group on the U.S. Army account.

Key client: U.S. Army

Buyer jealousy: "No-I started out as

a floater and I moved around into different departments. That gave me a good

sense of what seemed to be interesting to me. I thought planning was the good

way to go, and it worked out fairly well."

Favorite TV show: Modern Family

Cool way to use TV: Barsky last

winter got involved with Dish Network's interactive TV platform, which allows

viewers to choose from a gallery of creative. "We were able to measure the

effectiveness in terms of how much time people were spending on it, how many

people did we actually drive online to engage with the creative, the length of

time that was spent watching the creative," he says. "We were able to get some

really good metrics that you typically don't get beyond reach, frequency, rating

points. We got a very high level of engagement with the commercials, and a lot

of people actually requesting more information."

Melissa Coffas

Title: Managing partner, group account director, Mindshare



Hometown: Huntington, N.Y. Age:

32

College: Hofstra University

First media job: Universal McCann, as assistant media planner on Lowe's

Home Improvement

Key client: Unilever (food brands)

Buyer jealousy: "I've always really loved the strategic planning side, so

no, I've never thought about moving over."

Favorite TV show: Mad Men (guilty

pleasure: Real Housewives)

Cool way to use TV: Lipton Tea had a partnership with the band Lady

Antebellum that included TV spots, custom content and public relations. Lady

Antebellum was scheduled to perform on the CMT Awards, which already had an

official beverage sponsor, but Mindshare was able to buy commercials on the

broadcast. It complemented those spots with a partnership with social TV reward

site Viggle to create a campaign to capture consumers as they were watching the

awards. The agency strategically surrounded the band with spots that aired

after it performed and before its award category nominations were announced.

Viggle asked viewers questions about the show and the brand, and answers were

rewarded with custom Lady Antebellum content. "We saw heavy levels of

engagement," Coffas says.

David Fasola

Title: Managing partner, group account director, MediaCom



Hometown: River Edge, N.J. Age: 40

College: SUNY at New Paltz

First media job: Assistant planner at SFM Media on the American Isuzu

Motors account

Key client: Volkswagen

Buyer jealousy: Not at all. "One of the things that SFM gave me, because it

was a small shop, was an opportunity to work closely with buyers and closely

with clients," he says.

Favorite TV show: Shark Tank.

Also "bad reality shows" he watches with his wife.

Cool way to use TV: Best example was a program VW did with ABC's The Middle in which the agency's content

team worked with the show's writers to make the next door neighbors' Passat a

key piece of the episode, creating an aspiration for the brand's affordable

German engineering positioning. The episode aired just before VW's ads during

the Super Bowl, so it kicked off a campaign previewing the brand's barking Star Wars spot. "It was really genuine and

it got sticky, and allowed us to draft off that not only in media, but in

content," Fasola says. "It really checked all the boxes."

Mason Franklin

Title: Managing director, MEC



Hometown: Dowagiac, Mich. Age: 46

College: University of Michigan

First media job: Starcom Detroit, working on the General Motors business

Buyer jealousy: "I get jealous of them a little bit in that the buyers are

really important in helping to bring some of these ideas we come up with to

life with the different partners. In my opinion, the better buyers involve me

in that as they work with the partners."

Favorite TV show: Flipping Out With

Jeff Lewis

Cool way to use TV: Putting AT&T together with American Idol to encourage people to use mobile phones to text. Now

everybody texts like it's second nature, Franklin says. But back in the day,

there was a task to be done in getting people to understand texting and getting

them to get into that habit. "At the time, it was a very innovative use of TV

to get people to do what was strategically important to AT&T in terms of

getting that new habit engrained and doing that while letting them enjoy the

experience of Idol," he says.

Aimee Garriga

Title: Group planning director, Maxus



Hometown: Red Bank, N.J. Age: 38

College: Lafayette College

First media job: Assistant media planner at McCann-Erickson in Houston,

sending out insertion orders, reconciling discrepancies, doing flow charts.

Key client: Church & Dwight

Buyer jealousy: "No. I've always known that I wanted to keep on the

planning side of it. My background is in psychology, and I like focusing on the

consumer and what their media habits are and how you can develop a media idea

or strategy that will more closely resonate with them."

Favorite TV show: Mad Men

Cool way to use TV: To build a more emotional connection to consumers for

Arm & Hammer's cat litter, the agency partnered with Animal Planet to

create a philanthropic campaign urging pet owners to tag their cats to keep

them safe, because few lost cats are returned. The campaign paired content

created by the network with brand commercials that aired on TV and appeared on

both the Animal Planet and Arm & Hammer websites. The clients also make

donations to pet shelters. The successful campaign has been running since 2010.

Kevin Howard

Title: Group account director, OMD NY



Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y. Age: 35

College: Gettysburg College

First media job: Assistant media planner, the Lord Group. Before that, he

sold T-shirts by the famed Cyclone roller coaster. "I learned to negotiate by

negotiating prices on the streets of Coney Island," he says.

Key client: GE

Buyer jealousy: "Not so much. The business is evolving and so are buyers. I

love strategy. I love planning. So it's a match made in heaven."

Favorite TV show: Modern Family

Cool way to use TV: Used Super Bowl ad to drive viewers to an online

sweepstakes for GE's appliance business via Shazam. "That made it digital just

by virtue of watching the spot," Howard says. The results were amazing: Café

line sales grew 60%, almost 900,000 consumers participated and 14% of those

downloaded a rebate certificate. The campaign generated engagement; the brand's

Facebook community grew by 50%. "That pays dividends in the future for us," he

says. "We wouldn't have gotten a life like that without the TV component."

Rob Jayson

Title: Chief data officer, ZenithOptimedia Worldwide



Hometown: Manchester, U.K. Age: 45

College: London School of Economics

First media job: Assistant TV salesperson at Grenada TV in the U.K.,

keeping schedules on paper and checking ratings in the book.

Buyer jealousy: "No, I love what I do. If you have a strong negotiation

mind, buying is fantastic. If you're more inquisitive about people and

consumers, then planning is the right area for you."

Favorite TV show: Dr. Who, his

favorite since he was 7 years old

Key clients: Nestlé, Chase and Reckitt

Cool way to use TV: Zenith created a custom platform for Chase's Sapphire

credit card with Bravo's new show Around

the World in 80 Plates. Zenith was involved from the series conception. Plates stars appear for Chase in

vignettes and online. It is not only great in-program integration, but it

stretches across the brand and across to digital to real customer-user

experiences. Cardholders can recreate experiences from the show, Jayson says.

"It's about trying to grow what the consumer gets out of it, not just the video

asset," he says.

Coleen Kuehn

Title: President of strategy and planning, MediaVest



Hometown: New York; moved at 5 to Birmingham Ala. Age: 44

College: Tulane University

First media job: An intern at Intel in Santa Clara, Calif., doing demand

forecasting. Grew up on the client side with Coca-Cola and American Express.

Buyer jealousy: "At MediaCom's digital agency, the planning and buying were

integrated. I really do miss the interaction with the media owners. With so

much reality on TV, you have opportunities to do interesting things. And our

buyers get a seat at the table, which is exciting."

Favorite TV show: Revenge

Cool way to use TV: For Coke during the Super Bowl, MediaVest streamed

second-screen content featuring the brand's polar bear mascots reacting to the

game. They rooted for different teams, based on who was winning. When a Pepsi

ad appeared, they fell asleep. "Basically it was a multiplier for the 30-second

spots we had purchased in the game," Kuehn says. "Something like that, that

brings the different screens together rather than simply replicating spots and distributing

them on different platforms, I think shows a lot more creativity."

Kristina Lutz

Title: Senior VP/activation director, Starcom



Hometown: An Air Force military brat born in Great Falls, Mont., she went

to high school in Washington, D.C., and Omaha, Neb. Age: 44

College: University of Iowa

First media job: Marketing assistant at Boelter Environmental Consulting,

then Leo Burnett.

Key client: Bank of America

Buyer jealousy: "The way we're structured now, I have the best of both

worlds."

Favorite TV show: Survivor

Cool way to use TV: Worked with the History Channel to rebuild Bank of

America's reputation after the financial crisis; effort was tied to the

miniseries The Story of Us. "We

delivered bite-sized, immersive stories featuring the bank as an unsung hero

that fueled American progress at key points in our history, and we aligned it

perfectly to the editorial content of the miniseries," Lutz says. The segments

appeared on the air, online, on DVDs and on demand, providing emotional impact.

BofA didn't even buy any commercials. "It was a very non-traditional approach...it

was really successful and it moved all the brand metrics and surpassed the

goals that we set," Lutz says.

Jennifer Nyhan

Title: Senior VP, group business director, Initiative



Hometown: Newport News, Va; grew up in Camarillo, Calif. Age: 46

College: UCLA

First media job: Intern at InteRep Radio, working on the Fox Broadcasting

account. Later moved to Fox and ABC, planning and scheduling promos.

Key client: Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Buyer jealousy: No. "My role is to bring all the different disciplines

together. I'm working across digital, across TV, across print. I feel like I

get a full picture, which I enjoy," Nyhan says.

Favorite TV show: Real Housewives of

New York. "People know me as the Bravo enthusiast. I watch a lot of guilty

pleasure, decompress sort of television."

Cool way to use TV: Went beyond 15- and 30-second spots by integrating

Snapple into The Amazing Race, which

are both "the best stuff on earth," she says. Contestants on the show went to

China and India and helped launch Snapple's new Papaya Mango Tea flavor. "It's

hard to do an integration that's completely seamless and feels like it's a

great fit, and we felt really successful with that one," she says.

Steve Piluso

Title: Chief strategy officer, PHD



Hometown: Born in Brooklyn; grew up in New Providence, N.J. Age: 41

College: Boston College

First media job: Young & Rubicam in the spot buying department; Piluso

asked to join the media planning training course.

Key client: Google

Buyer jealousy: "In my first year I slummed around with a lot of buyers,"

Piluso says. "They became a lot of my friends in the business and I understood

what they did. They're a little more willing to get away from the usual way

they do things when they trust you and know that what you're doing is the right

thing to do."

Favorite TV show: Mad Men

Cool way to use TV: The agency is looking at ways to create loyalty

programs for entertainment clients HBO and Discovery Communications using

social TV platforms such as GetGlue and Viggle. It's also looking at ways to

get other clients' products involved as incentives for viewing. For example,

viewers of TLC's What Not to Wear

could get a discount at Old Navy. "Leveraging this idea of people checking in

could create a mutual benefit for both of them," Piluso says.

Jan Weinstein

Title: Senior VP and group director, Carat



Hometown: Forest Hills, N.Y. Age: 50

College: Syracuse University

First media job: Assistant planner at Wells Rich Greene doing analysis on

the Procter & Gamble account.

Key clients: Pfizer, Beiersdorf

Buyer jealousy: Only around upfront time, although now she's able to get

herself invited to the events she wants to attend.

Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad

Cool way to use TV: Formed a partnership with CBS to create Web show 60 Minutes Overtime, in which the

newsmag extends a lifestyle or human interest profile story online, where it is

sponsored exclusively by Pfizer. "It's almost a fourth segment," Weinstein

says. The extra segments are promoted during the show and have been driving

substantial traffic. They have also given Pfizer content to share in order to

get more connected with consumers on social media platforms. "It has been a

very successful partnership," she says.

