Media Institute Honors Lester Holt, Ken Burns

NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor Lester Holt and iconic noncom TV documentary producer Ken Burns will be honored at the Media Institute's 'Free Speech America' Gala. The virtual event will be Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Holt will receive the Freedom of Speech Award, while Burns the American Horizon Award.

Holt's award is for advancing the First Amendment, which is essentially the institute's charter, while the Horizon award is for "leadership in promoting the vitality and independence of American media and communications."

Holt has spent four decades anchoring and reporting the news here and abroad, while Burns has received 16 Emmy awards for his PBS documentaries, most prominently his Civil War documentary series.

Providing remarks for the evening will be FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington. Master of ceremonies will be Media Institute board chair Dick Wiley, former chairman of the FCC and the Wiley in the iconic media law firm of the same name.