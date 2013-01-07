Media Companies Counting on New Measurement

So far this season, ratings for the big

broadcast networks have been down, continuing an ongoing pattern of audience

erosion.

But it's different this time. With use of digital video

recorders hitting a critical mass and more people accessing content online and

via video-on-demand on a variety of devices, network executives have become

like petulant Little Leaguers, striking out and then blaming the umpires

because they can't get a hit.

In a steady drumbeat designed to ward off the mojo of a

lethargic scatter market and expectations of doldrums after 2012's Olympics and

elections, media company honchos are chanting a new mantra: People are watching

their programs, but they're not all being counted, because of when, where or on

what device they're watching.

Can Ratings Rebound?

Early returns for the 2012-13 season show audience declines

at Fox, CBS and ABC, with NBC, which had been the last-place network,

rebounding on the strength of Sunday Night Football and The Voice.

None of the shows introduced at last year's upfront appears to have the makings

of a breakout hit. In fact, the biggest scripted series sensation with the

18-49 audience last fall was The Walking Dead, which appeared on a cable

network, AMC.

David Poltrack, chief research officer for CBS and senior

defender of the broadcast networks, said the season had gotten off to a

"chaotic" start, disrupted by factors ranging from shows making early debuts to

political preemptions to Superstorm Sandy.

Nevertheless, erosion appears inevitable. Fox, which

suffered the deepest declines in the fall, is getting some buzz from midseason

show The Following, but the network is very dependent on American

Idol, which isn't getting any younger.

Can You See 7?

With ratings trends raising concern on Wall Street, Walt

Disney CEO Robert Iger and CBS boss Leslie Moonves both recently told investors

the ratings used for ad sales should be changed. Instead of counting the people

watching commercials over three days—the current C3 ratings—they want seven

days' worth of viewing to count. "I think we'll have C7 within a year and a

half," Moonves said at an investors' conference in December. "I'm willing to

bet a lot on that."

Of course, some advertisers won't go along with paying for

commercials seen seven days after they air. One possible outcome among the

largest media investment companies, according to Irwin Gotlieb, CEO of GroupM,

is a market that runs on more than one currency.

Making TV Everywhere Count

In addition to delays caused by widespread DVR use, viewing

is moving from the TV set to online and to other gadgets. TV Everywhere is

spreading, as new distribution deals allow subscribers access to programming in

a variety of ways. "I would hypothesize in the next few years there will be more

erosion in TV delivery to alternative mechanisms, starting with this guy,"

Gotlieb said recently, holding up his iPad.

Media companies and agencies, which are increasingly turning

to multiplatform campaigns to follow and engage with viewers wherever they are,

won't pay for viewing on new alternative devices unless viewers are counted.

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said his company is working with

Nielsen and other research companies on multiplatform measurement and that he's

encouraged by the progress he's seen. "We are going to benefit enormously in

particular from measurement of viewing on other devices because our audiences

are the ones who are spending incremental time on other platforms," he said.

The Other Stream

Advertising isn't the only revenue stream under pressure.

Historically, subscriber fees have done nothing but go up, but now

distributors—squeezed by a weak economy and rising sports programming

costs—are sounding the call that not only should rates not rise, but operators

will stop paying for low-rated channels.

"We're going to take a hard look at each service, and those

services that cost too much relative to the viewership, we're going to drop

them," Glenn Britt, CEO of Time Warner Cable, told the December investment

conference. First network to be dropped: Ovation.

For programmers, that sounds like the start of another

staring contest. In 2013, we'll see who blinks first.