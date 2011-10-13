MEC Taps Kaplowitz for North America Post

Media agency MEC named Marla Kaplowitz as CEO for North America.

Kaplowitz replaces Lee Doyle, who recently stepped down. She joined the agency in March as president of U.S. clients and head of planning.

"In Marla we are extremely fortunate to have someone with such strong skills and reputation within our company," Charles Courtier, CEO Global for MEC, said in a statement. "She is exactly the right kind of modern strategic leader we need to re-energize our operations and drive positive change for the agency. I'm delighted that she has accepted the challenge to take MEC North America into the future."

Before joining MEC, Kaplowitz was executive VP, managing director, on the Procter & Gamble communications planning assignment at MediaVest.