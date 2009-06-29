McCarthy Jumps to CBS News
Terry McCarthy, who had been an Iraq correspondent for ABC, has jumped to CBS News.
He will report on international news, based in Los Angeles.
McCarthy is former L.A. bureau chief for Time Magazine and also set up bureaus in Kabul, Afghanistan, and Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein.
