McCaffrey Leaving Turner

Jim McCaffrey, executive VP of operations and strategy of Turner Broadcasting is leaving the company after 16 years, Turner said.

In an internal memo, Turner CEO Phil Kent said McCaffrey had been a trusted advisor to his predecessors, Terry McGuirk and Jamie Kellner.

"When I came to Turner in 2003, Jim was one of the people who helped me get quickly up to speed on our business," Kent said. "I've relied on him since to help assess and negotiate deals, design and implement new models and position the company to navigate and lead change."