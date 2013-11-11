MBPT Spotlight: VOD Advertising Business Is Slowly Coming to Life

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

If you’ve waited a week to catch up with Rick and the gang on AMC’s

The Walking Dead and dial up an episode on-demand via your cable system, odds are you won’t have to sit through too

many commercials.

Despite the show’s immense popularity,

an episode watched last week via Comcast’s

Xfinity VOD service was chock-full

of promos for Comic Book Men, another

AMC show, rather than paid ads.

In fact, the first thing a viewer sees is a

promo for Comcast, touting how awesome its multiscreen

offering of Disney content is. After that,

AMC has sold a spot for CarMax, which runs before

The Walking Dead begins. Within the show, the sole

commercial is for Geico.

With the advent of dynamic ad insertion into digital

VOD streams, TV executives are hoping to cash in on

the growth of delayed viewing (see Special Report:

VOD/Advanced Advertising). During the

first three days after a show airs, most networks load

the same commercials into on-demand versions of

the program. Commercials viewed on-demand during

those three days get counted in the show’s C3 commercial

rating, the measurement on which ad sales

and audience guarantees are based. After that, the

technology allows networks to resell the ad time, but

an informal review of on-demand ad loads finds few

paid ads and lots of promos in commercial pods.

Dave Campanelli, senior VP at Horizon Media,

which handles buying for Geico, sees value in VOD

advertising now. “There aren’t a whole lot of advertisers

there, so we like the uncluttered environment and

dedicated audience,” Campanelli said.

On top of that, viewers often can’t fastforward

through spots on most systems.

Now that the first three days of VOD

exposure are counted in a show’s C3 commercial

rating, Campanelli said he is reevaluating

whether it’s worth buying the

eyeballs of viewers who watch more than

three days after the show airs in addition to those

who watch within the three-day window.

“If it’s a push by a network, something that’s a

selling point for them and helps the totality of our

deal, we’ll look at it if the value proposition’s there

for it,” Campanelli said. And more networks

are pushing VOD now. “The networks and

the providers are really banking on VOD to

combat DVRs and Netflix, so they’re placing

their bets there,” he said.

At AMC, Scott Collins, executive VP for ad

sales, said the network has more actively been

selling VOD ads for the last year or so and now

has staff dedicated to VOD ad sales.

“Before, it wasn’t as desirable without dynamic

ad insertion. We’re experimenting and

testing all kinds of things,” Collins said. “It’s

definitely a work in progress, and we did upfront

VOD deals this year. They were few and

far between a year ago, so I feel people are paying a

lot more attention.”

Sponsor List Is Growing



The on-demand version of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy,

viewed four days after air, contained ads from a few

outside sponsors — Liberty Mutual, Bowflex and

Care.com — as well as spots for several Disney-related

products, from films such as Thor: The Dark World to

DVD releases of The Little Mermaid and Monsters

University and a Disney Jr.-themed Lego set.

In on-demand, CBS shows such as Elementary

and The Crazy Ones were filled with promos for

other CBS series, including The Big Bang Theory,

and public service announcements.

Last month at a National Association of Broadcasters

conference, David Poltrack, CBS chief research officer,

said that VOD usage has exploded and that from

an advertising point of view, “VOD is a significantly

better situation for us than DVR playback.” Poltrack

said that CBS is doing a trial of dynamic ad insertion

with Comcast. “All the systems seem to be together.

Of course, we have to make a business deal now.”

While CBS has yet to make its business deal, some

other networks have signed on to enable dynamic

ad insertion on VOD. Marcien Jenckes, Comcast

Cable senior VP and general manager of video services,

says the U.S.’ largest cable operator has been

using the technology for a year and a half. But for a

network to get access to the capability, they need to

make a deal through Canoe Ventures, the advanced

advertising group set up by the cable industry.

Working through Canoe is intended to let the networks

operate under a single set of economic and

technical terms on a national basis, Jenckes said.

At this point, Canoe can insert ads on Comcast and

No. 2 MSO Time Warner Cable, and he is hopeful

other operators will be on board soon.

Programmers including ABC/Disney, NBCUniversal

and Fox are enabled through Canoe, according to

Jenckes. AMC has made a deal and should be up and

running with dynamic ad insertion in the near future.

(Up till now, AMC has put ads in VOD the old-fashioned

way, by inserting them directly into the content,

which makes it expensive to change or update.)

Jenckes thinks that over the next year, most networks

will sign up and start to use the technology.

“We think we’re very far along. All the technology

is in place to do it. In fact, there’s millions of impressions

that are inserted today,” Jenckes said. And

there will be even more next quarter. “I think you

will see a lot of examples.”