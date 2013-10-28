MBPT Spotlight: Predictable Plots No Problem For Media Stocks on Wall Street—Analysts warn managements not to ‘screw up’ gravy train

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

One reason why the big media companies have become so popular on

Wall Street is the predictability of their earnings. So analysts expect few surprises

during the quarterly earnings reports that will come out over the next two weeks.

“What’s remarkable is how unremarkable

we’re expecting it to be,”

says David Bank, managing director at

RBC Capital Markets.

The media industry has been riding

a wave of steadily increasing revenue

from cable affiliate fees, broadcast retransmission

consent payments and reverse compensation from

television stations, and digital subscription videoon-

demand payments, most of which are locked up

in long-term contracts. “That’s what I think portfolio

managers want. They want a combination

of growth and very credible

visibility in that growth,” Bank says.

“If you don’t screw it up, it’s a pretty

good business.”

Bank adds that there’s no obvious

storm clouds on the horizon, which

means that for now, analysts and investors

will be focusing on the longer

term. “You’re going to be somewhat

reactive to the quarter, but I need to

know what the next four years of layering

in retrans is going to look like.

When are we going to really start

seeing acceleration of reverse comp?

What are those relationships on the

broadcast side going to look like? How are the networks

and the local station groups going to split the

money?” Bank asks.

One thing that could change the industry’s dynamics

would be a round of M&A in which companies

that have been buying back their

own shares decide that maybe they

ought to be buying someone else’s.

Less About the Ads



Not so long ago, analysts would be

anxious to hear about ad sales trends. But now,

“the advertising component has become less important

to the sector,” says Michael Nathanson,

senior analyst at MoffettNathanson Research. The

television business is all about national advertising,

and national advertising is growing at about

the same rate as domestic gross national product,

Nathanson says.

But Nathanson adds that as the quarterly earnings

roll out, some might forget that the comparisons

to last year include the 2012 Summer Olympic

Games, which for two weeks drove viewers and ad

dollars to NBC.

“I’m expecting people to speak of third-quarter

trends in a pretty positive light,” Nathanson says.

Last year also featured a heated election season,

which pushed some national ad dollars away and

led to three or four nights of commercial-free hours

for debates in the fourth quarter. “I have a feeling

that just because of the lapping of the election

you’re going to hear people talking positively about

the tone of the ad market,” Nathanson says.

For the short term, Nathanson doesn’t see too

much negativity about the industry. With a handful

of new programs, such as Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and

NBC’s The Blacklist, opening the season strong,

media companies will have a positive spin to put on

their broadcast networks.

While media companies are doing fine, offering

investors looking at a low-GDP growth world reliable

and stable 5% to 6% growth, Nathanson’s concern

is the health of the ecosystem. “We’re going to

pay a lot of attention to the net addition of pay-TV

homes to see if it’s gotten better, or if it stays the

same,” he says.

Bank calls CBS his “top pick” in the sector. For

CBS, it’s about the retrans story playing out over

the next three to five years, he says. Bank also

thinks that it will be interesting to see

what Viacom has to say, now that its

ratings are headed upward. Bank ranks

Viacom shares as “outperform.”

Analyst Michael Senno of Credit Suisse

rates 21st Century Fox as outperform despite

investor concerns about ad revenue

and ratings at the Fox broadcast network.

The upside at Fox is sports, which will account

for more than 50% of broadcast

ad revenue in fiscal year 2014 (Fox’s fiscal

year started in July). Senno also notes

that ratings at the new cable channel Fox

Sports 1 were up 74% in the third calendar

quarter and are up more than 100%

so far this quarter.

Nathanson also sees big things for AMC, whose

commercial ratings were up 40% in the third quarter.

He expects the company to report a 30% gain in ad

revenue, thanks in part to the last episodes of Breaking

Bad. “AMC is going to stand out,” he says.