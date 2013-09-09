MBPT Spotlight: Networks Using Big Data To Drive Big Ratings-Simulmedia expects promotional spending to rise 5% to 10% as the new season begins

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

This Premiere Week, broadcast networks will be relying more heavily

on big data to find ways to remind viewers to watch the new fall shows. The networks need to because the competition

for viewer attention is tougher and the reach of

on-air promo spots is shrinking. Plus, there’s a

new type of viewer to target—those who spend

most of their TV time watching

shows on a time-shifted basis.

Season premieres begin the week

of Sept. 16 on Fox; ABC, CBS

and NBC follow a week later.

Dave Morgan, CEO of Simulmedia,

which works with four of

the five big broadcast nets, expects

promotional spending to be

up 5%-10%. And he expects an

even bigger jump in targeted spending. “We’re

up three times from last year,” Morgan says.

Simulmedia has created a publicly available

database of how promo campaigns have

performed, partly to allow clients to see how

they’re doing, but also to send a message. “This

is no longer guesswork,” Morgan says. “We

want to make sure everybody knows that this

season you’ll be able to measure promotion on

an actual [return-on-investment] basis.”

Simulmedia not only measures performance

of campaigns after they run, but it

claims it can predict how many viewers it

can recruit and how much that

will cost. “We have a lot of confidence

since we have a lot of

numbers,” says Morgan. Last

year, Simulmedia began offering

clients guarantees on how

its targeted promotions would

perform, and “we haven’t had

to give back money yet.”

Morgan says nets will do more

promos aimed at viewers who watch shows on

a delayed basis. While they watch less primetime

live, there are patterns nets can take advantage

of. “Delayed viewers tend to work

outside the home and have school-age children.

They watch early in the morning and late

at night,” he says. “You need to target them

deeper into cable because they watch a lot of

networks and tend to be more discriminating.”

Getting sampling at the beginning of the

season has never been more important, according

to Morgan. “Last year, most folks

who looked at the data after the fact realized

that the big drop in broadcast ratings

in the beginning of the season was because

there were so many new shows, not just on

broadcast but on cable too. People never got

a chance to catch up.”

The Early Bird



And if you don’t get viewers early, you’ll

never get them. The nets have itchier trigger

fingers about cancelling low-rated shows, and

viewers won’t even record shows they suspect

won’t survive a full season.

Simulmedia uses data from 50 million

households to figure out what people watch

and when. The company has partnership

deals with distributors that can insert ads and

deals with about 35 national cable networks.

Simulmedia delivers bundles of ads in the

right shows at the right time to reach viewers

interested in, say, a new crime procedural

airing at 9 p.m. on a Tuesday.