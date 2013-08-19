MBPT Spotlight: NBC Aims High With Premier League Sponsors

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

NBC Sports figures it can kick up ratings for English Premier League

soccer games, and it wants advertisers to pay for those higher numbers.

Despite what media buyers say

is a 25%-50% price hike from

what Fox and ESPN charged

last year, several advertisers

already have bought seven-figure

sponsorship packages that span

380 live games and 600 hours of

other Premier League programming

that will be broadcast on NBC and

Telemundo, televised on NBC Sports Network

and other NBCUniversal cable channels and

streamed through NBC Sports Live Extra.

Early sponsors include automakers General

Motors, Chrysler and Land Rover; financial

services companies such as Geico, Liberty

Mutual and Morgan Stanley; brewer Anheuser-Busch; Burger King; EA Sports, which

makes a soccer video game; and Sports Endeavors,

an online sports equipment retailer.

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg because

we are working to establish the

premium we believe the sport deserves.

So some of our negotiations

are a bit slower than we might have

liked,” says Seth Winter, executive

VP for ad sales and sales marketing

at NBC Sports Group. “When all

is said and done, you’ll see a very

healthy cross-section of advertisers.”

NBCUniversal paid $250 million over three

years for Premier League rights, a big jump

from the $80 million Fox paid the past three

years. The season began Aug. 17.





Paying for the Right Audience



While ratings won’t be huge to start, Winter

has been telling advertisers that the Premier

League’s audience profile will be similar to

what the National Hockey League attracts:

upscale young men. “It isn’t football,” he says,

“but our clients have received this extraordinarily

well. They believe in the audience, but

they’re struggling with the premium that we

put against it….We’ve accelerated the pricing

that both ESPN and Fox had in the prior year.”



That means that even as the season starts,

the games are not sold out. “We’re going to

be very well-sold and we’re going to grow

from there,” Winter says. NBC is betting on

its ability to increase the Premier League’s

audience by selling mainly one-year sponsorship

deals. “We believe that in year two, we

can have accelerated the sport so much from

where it has been that we will start doing our

multi-year deals probably in year two.”

Dave Campanelli, senior VP, national

broadcast at Horizon Media, says that at

a time when NBC, Fox and EPSN are involved

in an arms race to pick off rights for

their sports networks, the Premier League is

that rare property with a potential upside.

“It has a long season from August through

May,” Campanelli says. “That’s a lot of

weeks on the air. That makes it attractive to

advertisers who want to have that kind of

prolonged exposure. It will have a bigger

profile on NBC Sports Network than it did

on Fox Soccer. They’re making it a crown

jewel, so to speak, so we expect an uptick in

ratings, with another World Cup cycle that

usually boosts soccer.”

Winter says he’s looking to add two kinds

of sponsors. Some are brands that advertise

on other sports properties looking for male

consumers. Others are less traditional TV

advertisers that believe Premier League

soccer is a good fit. Those advertisers would

include international companies that sponsor

the league and its teams in the U.K. and

soccer endemics, such as makers of boots

and other equipment.

One factor that might be on NBC’s

side: the large number of executives with

European background at marketers and ad

agencies. “I think there’s an affinity for and

knowledge of the Premier League amongst

those folks that helps the perception of the

sport in that community,” Winter says.

Most of the advertising time during the live

matches will come pregame, postgame and

during halftime. Unlike football, basketball and

hockey, there are no TV timeouts and the clock

continues to run. NBCU doesn’t plan to run

commercials as part of a split-screen during the

action, the way Fox and Turner do during

NASCAR, and it doesn’t have rights to superimpose

sponsor logos on the field during play.

“One of the things we always take pride in

at NBC is a pristine production,” Winter says.

“I’d rather have the right production that brings

viewers in day after day, week after week.”

