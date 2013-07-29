MBPT Spotlight: Media Business Planners Ride Waves of Change

RELATED: The Strategists -- TV'sTop Media Planners

Media planners say they are getting more information about

consumer behavior, and that's changing the way advertising dollars earmarked

for television will be spent in the future.

Broadcasting & Cable reached out to some of the top planners and

strategists at the major media agencies in order to identify the industry's key

issues and the people that will be sorting them out.

The planners—who decide the best ways for brands to connect with consumers—are

increasingly willing to reach customers via video content on new platforms as

broadcast TV ratings wane. But digital technology is providing new ways to both

enhance the TV experience and measure its effectiveness. The surface has only

barely been scratched on interactivity, addressability and t-commerce.

The changes are coming at a furious pace, and the planners say a key part of

their job is to keep up. While the newly available data is needed to satisfy

client demands for more precise measurements of the returns on their media

investments, it also satisfies the curiosity of a group of professionals whose

job is to be obsessed with new insights into human behavior.

Here, B&C business editor Jon Lafayette polls the industry's top

planners on some of the media business' big questions. An edited transcript

follows.



With broadcast ratings eroding again last year, how comfortable are you

substituting cable for broadcast TV in your media plans?

Eric Blankfein, Horizon Media: Cable television has answered the bell

with quality original programming that is delivering broadcast-size rating,

making the migration of dollars easier. Without question, our strategies

have found opportunities to use more and more cable programming, and it's not

just because of ratings erosion. We find the synergies of both environment and

brand fit to be an increasingly powerful reason for us to migrate client funds

toward cable programming.

Andrea Cardamone, PHD: The paradigm started to shift a few years ago so

I don't think it will necessarily be a dramatic change from broadcast to cable.

Most apprehension will be around shifting TV dollars to other platforms and

devices where content is distributed and accessible such as online and mobile

video, streaming services and VOD.

Tara Cioffi, Maxus: Cable is a dynamic arena that is consistently

challenging traditional broadcast and because of this, I was comfortable with

substituting cable and I continue to be comfortable. But in my mind, it's less

about broadcast vs. cable and more about viewer engagement and interest. With

niche networks, cable provides a larger opportunity to speak to clients via

endemic content.

Mac Hagel, Zenith: In its simplest form, my job is to find the most

effective audience for the brand and subsequent product/campaign I represent.

Audience is attracted to content and cable now represents the most diversified

and compelling content available with an ability to align and in some cases

partner with by developing specific programs that help drive greater brand

engagement. From a strategy standpoint, cable performs well for the clients I

manage.

Jason Harrington, Optimedia: Cable has been a big part of our buys for

many years. But ratings are only part of the reason. When you consider the most

talked about content on TV, cable accounts for upwards of 60%. We would rather

be where the conversations are happening, not chasing rating points.

Richard Hartell, MediaVest: Our total market activation strategies are

about content, and through tracking consumer behavioral changes, we can best

identify the message vehicles, including cable, to deliver best against brand

KPIs [Key Performance Indicators].

Omara Hernandez, Initiative: When building our media plans we are more

focused on the quality of the content and the opportunities it offers our

clients to engage with their core consumer. While we certainly pay attention to

ratings, our thought process is not bogged down in broadcast vs. cable, but

rather which network brand or program delivers the right audience for our

client's product-in my case autos.

Jaime Hukkanen, J3:Within most of our plans, we find it

effective to maintain a balance of broadcast and cable. Within cable, there are

of course varying degrees of quality programming, but many of which are

comparable to broadcast. Some first-run cable programs command the same viewing

attention, following and buzz from certain audience groups as many of your

notable broadcast shows. What's most important when planning TV is identifying

its role in your communications plan and planning accordingly.

Andrea McAteer, Mediacom: We already use a significant amount of cable

in our plans, given the efficiency and incremental reach it

provides. Adding even more cable will not make up for the loss in ratings

from network TV, particularly if we are looking at a constant budget.

Seth Walters, Mindshare: We don't really think about it as broadcast vs.

cable. It's more about finding quality programming that delivers our target, is

a good fit for the brand and has a strong social quotient. My core interest is

in figuring out how we can effectively position ourselves across longtail cable

networks, attaining additional exposure against an untapped audience for

increased reach. Furthermore, as technology on the [Original Equipment

Manufacturer] and [Multiple System Operator] side advances, we are thinking

about how cable can serve as a possible gateway to T-Commerce, transforming the

First Screen to the store shelf.

Diane Weeks, OMD: It really depends on a client's specific objectives. I

don't think they are completely interchangeable. In general cable continues to

prove itself with breakthrough programming across genres, with hits like AMC's Walking

Dead. However, for many of our national advertisers we still need to rely

on the environments, impact and fast reach that broadcast offers, particularly

around premium events such as the Academy Awards. Cable is becoming more and

more a viable alternative to broadcast, particularly when specific environments

are required to reach a niche audience.

Ellie Williams, Starcom:Our recommendations are fueled by how

consumers engage with the content and which types of programs are best at

driving the client's business. For our client Best Buy, we focus on content

that works hardest to drive critical business metrics such as in-store and

online transactions, in addition to indirect business metrics such as search

queries, positive social chatter and digital interactions with the brand.

Currently there is an abundance of video content being produced by broadcast,

cable and online media as well as companies like Netflix; performance drives

their inclusion on plans, not the distribution channel.

What will it take to make you comfortable shifting a large share of your

clients' dollars from traditional television to digital video?

Blankfein: I think that our proprietary research, as well as various

syndicated sources have all shed light on the fact that digital video has

become a large part of consumers' lives. Brands have eagerly adopted our

thinking around moving what is typically referred to as 'TV' money into all

video platforms, including mobile, cinema, broadband and place-based video.

The catch for keepers of both strategy and investment like us is to make sure

performance metrics and business analytic methodologies keep up with the

evolving consumer consumption landscape to include these fast-growing video

destinations. At the same time, the industry desperately needs a standard form

of video ratings measurement and the lack of scale and the amount of quality

video available as of now is still a concern.

Cardamone: I do think there will be a continued and steady shift in

investment towards digital video but it still comes down to scale. Recent HBO

campaigns, such as a recent one for Game of Thrones, prove you can

achieve greater reach and recall by orchestrating your assets and creating

synergy across both TV and digital platforms. We have to reframe our mindset so

that we are considering tactics that enhance the type of experiences we are

trying to create for the consumer within any environment. We are slowly moving

away from the 'TV vs. Digital Video' conversation and making advances toward

considering a more 'video neutral' approach to make an emotional connection

with an audience that is not necessarily platform agnostic.

Cioffi: Measurement for digital video is in its infancy right now and as

a result clients are hesitant to use it to make large-scale decisions. Clients

need to feel comfortable in decisions regarding their money, and having an

ample amount of data-using a currency that they can compare to existing

measurement-would allow them to do so.

Hagel: We think of video as fluid and have been making a large shift to

online video over the past few years. From an engagement standpoint it

outperforms linear TV across metrics, demos, content genres and ad verticals.

It's proven to have a reduced clutter environment in terms of competitive

advertising and unit load, and provides an abundant amount of data and

measurements. In my opinion, reallocating a larger portion of dollars to online

video builds higher quality and more effective reach, but that said, we will

have to continue to watch this space develop as more and more investment pours

in.

Harrington: For premium video, we're making shifts, as it's less about

the platform and more about associating with the right content. Unfortunately,

the majority of digital video lacks the quality, scale or experience most

consumers would regularly choose over TV content. If more digital video was

built around the social and interactive nature of its platform, it might be an

experience worth choosing over TV and ad dollars would follow.

Hartell: Money is earmarked for content that resonates and engages our

consumer. Our total market conversations go back to what's best for each

brand's communication goals, and convergence: the connected experience across

screens. At MediaVest, we believe our role in convergence is to recognize the

changing behavior and connect consumer experiences across screens, distribute

content across paid, owned and earned channels in real time and then measure

the impact on consumers and our clients' business.

Hernandez: We have already been using a holistic approach to video for

quite some time now and don't have these battles of 'shifting money from TV

to digital video.' Both media have their place in the marketing mix and the

decisions on where to place money have more to do with the goals we're trying

to accomplish and audience we are trying to reach. For major national

advertisers the need to plan and invest in both television and digital video

options is not an and/or choice. If you're not in both places you're missing

opportunities for your client.

Hukkanen: We are already comfortable doing this. Although arguably, we

are often times more comfortable than our clients. In order to gain greater

consideration within the 'TV landscape,' digital video sites, especially the

big ones-like Hulu, ABC.com, etc.-are going to have to start providing greater

flexibility in allowing media agencies to buy program-specific programming.

McAteer: On an agency level, many of our clients have greatly benefited

from shifts to digital media, taking advantage of hyper-targeting to generate

lower CPMs [cost per thousand viewers] and decreased waste. For the brands I manage,

we've generally approached this by taking things in incremental steps; there

will be no wholesale move into digital video. We evaluate our brands' targets,

their use of digital video relative to other vehicles, the cost, and most

importantly the efficiency of the acceptable content within digital video. For

those brands where it makes the most sense we will then add it as one piece of

our overall plan. Of course we have to deal with the issue of 'like for like'

GRPs. We have to solve for that. And the fact that Nielsen charges extra to

measure this on a brand-by-brand basis and it is not part of their standard

measurement package is causing issues for brands.

Walters: It will take two things to make me more comfortable with

shifting significant investment from traditional TV to digital video: 1) More

comprehensive cross-channel measurement, and 2) Fluid investment models with

networks that have multiplatform distribution, allowing us to optimize across

TV and digital properties based on performance. American Express has a

video-first mentality, so we're already striving to evaluate our plans by the

number of 'views' vs. GRPs [gross ratings points]. The challenge to date

has been establishing the value of a 'view' on one platform vs. another.

Weeks: Three areas need to improve in order for digital video to see

sizeable shifts from traditional TV: reach/scale, common metrics and guaranteed

brand safety. Reach/scale and common metrics have been topics of discussion for

a long time now. Once we have comparable reach/scale and common metrics such as

GRPs across mediums, the discussion becomes more focused on environments and

measurability, which will bode well for digital video. Guaranteed brand safety

is a critical area that needs to be sorted at the industry level in order to

give advertisers the comfort of shifting large shares of investment from

broadcast.

Williams:Based on the premise that not all impressions are

created equal, three years ago we started to re-evaluate video content based on

impact and effectiveness. Today we have a custom measurement strategy that

supports growth in video investments across all devices: TV, PC, mobile and

connected TVs. Best Buy is already heavily invested in digital video, so our

particular focus is to gain a deeper understanding of how people consume video

on these digital platforms. We are working to enhance the consumer experience

on these platforms through unique content and interactivity. Another proof

point for digital video is watching my 60-plus-year-old parents who live in a

small town in Texas stream content on their tablets. Mass adoption is close, if

not here.

What sorts of metrics or analyses are clients asking for that they didn't

seek five years ago?

Blankfein: Clients are seeking engagement-flavored metrics more and

more. We term this broadly as 'stickiness,' regardless of the channel. We

have also seen a larger appetite for performance metrics around more granular

forms of media like unit length and high record-rate programming. It's being driven

by an appetite to be more cost effective, less wasteful, and most importantly,

more immersive.

Cardamone: Our ecosystem is so much more complex than it was five years

ago. The connected consumer makes non-linear decisions. Because of this,

cross-platform media measurement and attribution are hot topics. Clients not

only want to better understand the relationship among paid, owned and earned

media but they want to quantify it as well. The fusion of 'digital video'

with traditional TV GRPs is something we also might not have considered five

years ago-like oil and water-but here we are.

Cioffi: ROI. ROI on everything: attribution to sales, media synergies,

on threshold and saturation points, online vs. offline. The traditional metrics

of GRPs, reach and frequency, effective reach, share of voice, etc. are now

secondary to "Is my media investment moving my business?" Even now,

ROI as a metric is morphing into something new and evolving as paid, owned,

earned and shared become a truer reality. Linking in other "outcomes"

such as viral reach to the existing outcomes such as

"transactions" is going to be exciting.

Hagel: Five years ago, media reporting was conducted in somewhat of a

vacuum with different solutions for each media channel, while today, clients are

challenging us to deliver holistic exposure and metrics across all media types,

effectively moving closer to one uniformed channel currency. In addition,

engagement measurement and first-party client data targeting now drives how we

plan and buy media focusing in on content alignment and

syndication while tying media performance back to our specific

customers/prospects vs. our standard buying demo. It's becoming an ever

expanding cycle where we continue to evolve by creating data enhanced sub

segment targets successfully focusing as well as augmenting our qualified

consumer base.

Harrington: The questions haven't really changed. Clients still want to

know the ROI. What has changed is our ability to answer the question more

effectively through attribution modeling, media mix/econometric modeling and

improved capabilities in data gathering and analysis.

Hartell: New consumer behavior and an evolved media ecosystem call for

new measurement solutions. It's about measuring and trading on more than

viewership-focusing on each client's KPIs and ultimately measuring behavior and

real business results.

Hernandez: Brand health measures five years ago rarely tied back to

specific media, and most of the measurement we were getting in the media space

was all around digital metrics. As advertisers expand the number of media

platforms within campaigns, clients are looking to cross media effectiveness

studies to understand how each media type independently and holistically

delivers on consumer attitudes and perceptions. In addition, multi-touch

attribution modeling is allowing clients to understand how exposure to other

media impressions, including TV, contribute to advertisers' key performance

drivers and website traffic.

Hukkanen:Let me say that there are no metrics that are still in

play from five years ago, and that anything we measure today wasn't even a

discussion five years ago. Media has reinvented itself many times over in the

past decade and metrics and analyses are a huge part of that. For everything we

do, we ensure that we can measure its contribution to the business.

McAteer: First, the time frame for reporting has been one of the biggest

changes. As we spend more in digital media, reporting is expected to be

delivered in real time with much more granular levels of detail. That means a

greater focus on analysis rather than just data collection-we need to be able

to disseminate what it all means for the brand's business. An overall view on

how media elements are working together is becoming more critical. In the past,

we could issue separate reports for TV, print, radio, digital, search and so

on. Now there is a need to review how the combined elements are working in

tandem to deliver these results. Finally, we're thinking about ways to look at

results beyond just at the brand level and instead across multiple brands,

ensuring that we can help our clients determine where to invest their next

dollar.

Walters: We're doing a lot in the advanced TV space. American Express

launched a 24/7-365 Interactive TV brand channel with distribution to over 58

million households. Visitors have come to the channel in droves, staying for

substantial lengths of time to be entertained and learn about Amex. To level

the playing field and instill accountability, we've begun evaluating 'time

spent' and 'cost per 30 seconds spent interacting with brand content' across

channels. This enables us to look at the net-effective cost for driving a

viewer to our brand channel, compared to engagement for a TV spot, a banner

that drives consumers to our website, the brand's YouTube channel, an

interactive ad, etc.

Weeks: As media has become more accountable and is now an area of focus

throughout the C-suite, we have seen clients task us with broader business and

marketing related challenges. The types of analyses that we have seen and

increase around are: real-time reporting/analysis, predictive modeling and

long-term brand impact.

Williams: The "ask" is similar to what it was five years ago:

Prove that the investment is driving the business. However, the metrics and

data available to answer those questions have improved, although they're still

not perfect. Starcom has created a client-specific, custom analysis to

understand the convergence of all media and its influence on other media channels,

consumer actions such as search, social conversations, and online traffic, as

well as Best Buy sales. Our analysis supports similar findings in a marketing

mix model, which gives our team the confidence these decisions are right for

today's marketplace and our business goals. As the analytics continue to

improve, we are better able to tailor our measurements so that recommendations

can be altered and adjusted in real time to ascertain changing consumer

behavior and evolving client priorities.

How is big data affecting the way you do the business? Has it provided

any insights that contradicted conventional wisdom and change the way you do

business?

Blankfein: You can't stuff this genie back into the bottle. Advanced

analytics are now enabling us to identify key marketing and non-marketing

factors that contribute to our client's business. It certainly differs from

case to case, but we have learned through our own data analytics and supplied

insights that channel mix recommendations are now being influenced to more

timely and accurately reflect how people are living their lives, engaging with

messaging and sharing information and opinions in this fragmented media

landscape. As we get smarter on the data side, we have to remain nimble enough

to use the data intelligently and fold in the insights to focused communication

tasks. The biggest opportunity is to synch data directly into our planning,

buying and performance optimization tools. That's a huge effect, yes.

Cardamone: Big data has enhanced how we identify, connect and engage

with our existing and potential consumers. It has enabled us to go well beyond 'traditional' demo buying and gain deeper insights through more complex

segmenting and targeting across multiple platforms. While I don't think it has

necessarily altered conventional wisdom, it has given us a lot more to

think about. With an abundance of data out there that can be measured and

analyzed every which way, the real challenge is determining which data actually

matters. Asking the right questions and then determining the best application

of that data -- based on client priorities -- can impact results in

a meaningful way.

Cioffi: At Maxus, we have a process called 'relationship media.' Big

data is anchored at the beginning and the end. Big data gives us insights at

the beginning. One of its beauties is that we can see patterns with clarity

without the bias of an assumption and it gives us accountability at the end. Is

the plan working? How well? Where is it falling short? What can be optimized?

The granularity of big data is amazing. We can disaggregate a consumer base

into many meaningful segments-and track their changes. This is truly amazing

vs. just a few years ago.

In terms of contradicting conventional wisdom is the idea that one uniform plan

is working equally well in a host of local markets is not true. No matter how

well reasoned the R/F/flighting/media mix logic you have on paper, markets are

unique in how the consumers who live there react at the register. A lot of what

I do is utilize big data on a DMA level and create plans based on that.

Hagel: At Zenith our mantra is 'Live ROI' and we strive to reach,

resonate and react in live time which is powered by big data or as we call it,

using data as a weapon. It allows us to be quicker, smarter and cheaper in how

we approach media on behalf of our clients. It moves us away from syndicated

tools towards targeting off of actual live customers/prospects, which in turn

enables us to knock on doors vs. mass media communication. The common question

I receive from the industry is, What's your planning demo/target? My answer:

Our target evolves daily.

Harrington: Data plays a major role. We are actively moving beyond

Nielsen as a decision making tool. Tapping into other data sources like social,

set-top boxes and search, we have uncovered many insights that have resulted in

identifying both competitive advantages as well as overlooked, undervalued

programming.

Hartell: We are using data to inspire and personalize how we build

experiences for our clients. We've actually moved from optimizing and reporting

at the end of the process to inspiring at the beginning of the process.

Hernandez: Data has helped to fundamentally change the way we work on

behalf of our clients especially in the auto space. More than ever, we have the

ability to gauge -- sometimes in real time -- how effective our campaign

strategies are for a client or product and adjust when needed. The data

provides a deeper look into how consumers behave and helps us shape future campaigns.

This allows us to be more focused and ultimately deliver the ROI all clients

demand.

Hukkanen:Big data has become the foundation to all of our media

plans actually. Despite the fact that we've only been working with it for the

past few years, I almost can't remember planning without it, and I know for

certain that our plans wouldn't be as sound without it.

McAteer: This is a fascinating area of our industry right now. While it

holds a lot of promise for uncovering insights, it also takes a commitment in

terms of resources to make it a reality. We are undertaking an in-depth

project for one of our brands right now, and while the project is being

explored with a specific goal in mind, we really won't know the results until

we uncover them and test them out in the market. We fully expect to find

some surprises, but not anything that would fundamentally change the way we do

business. However, with the size of some of our brands' businesses, even a

small win can have a big impact to the bottom line.

Walters: Leveraging data to advance our work has become table stakes in

media and advertising, particularly as a means for extracting insights and

strengthening our communications plans. However, the biggest pitfall is that it

should not be viewed as the end-all-be-all...data is not a replacement for

instincts, nor does it take the place of unique and compelling storytelling. I

liken it to book smarts vs. street smarts...the most successful strategists I

work with strike a balance between the two, combining science -- learnings

gleaned from data -- with art -- discovery around human behavior -- to tap

into consumer passions.

Weeks: Big data helps us make smarter decisions. It has changed the way

we do business in that often times the media agency is at the intersection of

tremendous amounts of data-campaign related data, proprietary client data, and

publisher and third party data. This means the typical account management

structure no longer works, but rather, account leads need to be linked closely

with business intelligence people that can best manipulate and interpret this

data to come up with the best insights.

Williams:Data is affecting our business through multiple facets.

Growth of data and improved analysis has become increasingly useful in campaign

development around defining the business opportunities, gathering deeper

audience insights and delivering more personalized messaging to our consumers.

This approach is quite different from a few years ago when data collection

focused on measurement at the conclusion of a campaign. Today, clients assume

data should provide a quantitative answer for all questions. Media historically

has been a business that fuses art and science, but the abundance of data

available is tilting the client's expectations that all decisions are supported

by quantitative analysis.

Consumers are changing at a hyper pace and predicting their behaviors is still

not pure science. The gathering of data allows us to better understand

performance of past decisions, but it does not necessarily drive innovation. I

believe that being innovative in the current marketplace requires going back to

some 'old fashion' business basics, and building strong partnerships and

relationships with key media partners. We work closely and upstream in our

planning process with partners like Google/YouTube, ESPN, Twitter, Microsoft

and YuMe to ensure that media buys are not just a commodity, but allow us to

try new things that will work for our clients and stay ahead of the game.

It is said the media business will change more in the next five years

than it did in the last 50. What can you do to make sure you have the skill set

to take advantage of the opportunities the new media world will present?

Blankfein: Listen. Learn. Apply.

Cardamone: Next five years...more like next five days! It is moving

faster than ever. Staying educated is important but being able to adapt is

critical. As a planner, having both foresight and flexibility primes you for

those roads less traveled. We need to think about our clients' business and the

media landscape a few years down the road so we can anticipate change and

create new opportunities because of it.

Cioffi: At Maxus, our motto is 'Lean Into Change.' And by accepting

these changes, it means we need to be prepared to walk away from the old. Maxus

is a media agnostic environment steeped in collaborative teams. We learn from

each other, push each other's professional boundaries. This gives me exposure

to people on the forefront of new ideas and experts in the field. This is an

opportunity to grow professionally, as well as provide a platform that allows

my clients to grow.

Hagel: Set the pace! Don't silo yourself but rather engage with and

understand all media-know enough to be dangerous-be a sponge whenever and wherever

possible, put yourself in the best position to take an action at all

times-there is knowledge and opportunity around every corner-and make sure to

write everything down. Challenge the industry, challenge your agency and

challenge your clients to take a qualified leap.

Harrington: Celebrate change as an opportunity to do bigger and better

things, never stop learning and adopt a digital and social mindset to

everything you do.

Hartell: As an industry, our role is to understand changing behavior,

and I believe the future of our industry will be shaped by screens. Regardless

of platform and technology, whether Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, mobile or

myriad other services and devices reshaping media, I believe in learning by

doing. Be an early adopter and more importantly, an early user.

Hernandez: With the amount of media fragmentation we're seeing it will

be critical that a media planner have a strong understanding of all the various

platforms advertisers will need to reach consumers. Getting this type of

knowledge requires time and persistence, meeting with companies, pairing out

what is a scalable opportunity against a passing fad. Making smart strategic

decisions will require having a strong team around you and subject matter

experts who are immersed in these areas. This is how I approach my own team to

ensure we don't miss the next big opportunity or place the wrong bet on a new

platform. It's my job to make sure the team is exhausting options across the

entire spectrum and using them in concert whenever possible to deliver the best

results for our clients.

Hukkanen:I think that to be successful in the future media

world, it's less of a skill set as it is a mindset. As I tell everyone who

comes into our organization...there are two key characteristics that will make

you successful in this ever-changing media landscape: curiosity and

passion.

McAteer: This is what I love most about this business. You don't

have to change assignments to learn and grow, since the consumer-and,

therefore, the industry-is always changing. Yes, technology is accelerating the

pace of change, but change has always been an integral part of the business. In

terms of keeping pace, I attended [the Consumer Electronic Show] this year, as

well as many other industry forums. Both MediaCom and GroupM host several

sessions throughout the year on emerging trends for clients, employees and

partners. And of course, the blogs, news feeds and articles in the trades make

my commute on public transportation a great time to connect every day.

Walters: Generalists need to be adept at synthesizing complex

information from experts so that they're able to have a conversational

understanding of whatever technology is on a client's radar. I try to

accomplish this by meeting regularly with the big players -- for example, Google,

Apple, Twitter, Facebook, etc. -- and approaching them as extensions of my own

team. Additionally, since change happens so fast, we hold people on our team

accountable for being subject experts, empowering them to identify trends and

up-and-coming companies with the potential to become the next game changer.

Regardless of how the media landscape evolves, a strong understanding of brand

positioning as well as the target's mindset and motivation are key to career

success and client impact.

Weeks: Three key areas: 1) Be a consumer of all media. 2) Talk to people

outside your industry/category. 3) Testing-Encourage clients to test, but be

prepared with a measurement plan. Learning about why something didn't work

is as important as learning about a success.

Williams:I am fortunate to be a part of an organization at

Starcom that has the capability and focus to relentlessly change and challenge

conventional thinking. I leverage my peers and team for experience and new

ideas. I have the privilege of leading a multi-agency Publicis team across

Starcom, Razorfish, Big Fuel and Tapestry, which allows me to be exposed to

leadership and resources by some of the best in the business across a variety

of capabilities. Being a successful leader in the media business requires

understanding consumer technology and the changing business environment, along

with listening skills, a confident team and the ability to find where all those

points converge.

Click

here to register for the daily Media Buyer & Planner newsletter.