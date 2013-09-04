MBPT Spotlight: McPherson Seeks More Carriage for Kid-TV Net

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

For onetime ABC Entertainment president Steve McPherson,

TV is mostly kid stuff these days.

McPherson, who unexpectedly

resigned from his network perch

at the Walt Disney Co.-owned

network in 2010 after launching

shows including Dancing With

the Stars and Modern Family,

had been making wine, selling

spirits and developing health supplements—

all entrepreneurial projects he says

he’s been passionate about.

When he decided to get back into TV,

McPherson’s partner in the wine business, longtime

Disney exec Rich Frank, introduced him to

Guy Oranim and Sharon Rechter, founders of

BabyFirst, a service aimed at very young kids.

“I heard about what they were doing and what

they had built and I was really impressed once

I looked under the hood by the nimbleness of

the operation, the focused nature of it, and the

way they had set it up,” McPherson says.

BabyFirst began in Israel in 2003 and

launched in the U.S. in 2006, targeting kids

from 6 months to 3 years old. It instantly drew

criticism from some parent activists and kids

TV creators, given the American

Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendation

that children under

2 not be exposed

to screen content.

The Campaign for

a Commercial-Free

Childhood filed a

Federal Trade Commission

complaint citing

BabyFirst and two similar

brands claiming educational

benefits for pretoddler

viewers. (While

the FTC opted for no sanctions,

BabyFirst voluntarily adjusted

some of its marketing materials.)

Those early headwinds may

have died down slightly, but the

mainstream preschool TV business,

which officially aims at 2-to-

5-year-olds, still travels in different

circles from BabyFirst.

Where some have been flummoxed,

McPherson sees opportunity. With

6- and 8-year-old girls of his own, he’s familiar

with the kids landscape from a parent’s point of

view. “I was really struck that there was a very

limited range of stuff in entertainment/educational

programming,” he says. Before tablets,

the only options he found were on pricey DVDs.

McPherson declines to say how much he

invested in BabyFirst. He remembers researching

the channel by watching DirecTV

when one of his daughters walked in. “She

says, ‘Oh my God, it’s Harry the Bunny.’ And

she was freaking out. She never cared about

anything else I did,” he says.

Making New Models



As a strategic advisor, McPherson

is helping the channel change

its business model from a

premium channel to an

ad-supported one and

increase its distribution.

“We’re in 37

million homes now,”

he says. “We should be

in 50 [million] by the end of

the year. But we see it going far

beyond that. We’re in 80 million

worldwide, and that’s expanding

quite nicely,” he says. BabyFirst also has a number

of apps and is among YouTube’s first premium

broadband channels. In addition, BabyFirst

content will be available on a new kids-oriented

tablet coming from Samsung.

A key part of BabyFirst’s strategy is owning

nearly all its content, which allows it to put

content across multiple platforms. “It also allows

us to do an extensive amount of organic

integrations and sponsorships that [are] the

wave of the future in terms of advertising,” says

McPherson. Before cofounding the network,

Oranim was an exec at ad giant BBDO.

At BabyFirst, McPherson wants to see brands

like Cheerios woven into content, with kids doing

art with Cheerios, or using the little Os to

learn to count. (McPherson says BabyFirst is

working with Cheerios on concepts, but the

channel has not yet signed up any sponsors.)

As to programming, McPherson doesn’t

plan to have much input. “I’ll definitely get

involved as it applies to how we can make

these integrations and partnerships organic

and make them beneficial for both sides,” he

says. “But I’m not pitching shows for Harry

the Bunny or VocabuLarry. We have people

who do that far better than I could hope to.”





A Little Help From His Friends



For marketing, ex-ABC exec Mike Benson

has been advising the service. More former network

types are interested in working on channels

such as BabyFirst, McPherson says. He

adds that being out of the corporate life means

more time for kids and other business interests.

Three months ago, he started wading back

into the grown-up end of the TV pool, making

development deals with Lionsgate and

Fox Broadcasting. “It’s been amazing, since I

stepped aside, the number of outlets that are

really viable programming development and

production places,” he says. “I’m about to go

into a meeting with Amazon.” —with reporting

by Dade Hayes