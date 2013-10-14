MBPT Spotlight: Leverage is Key Ingredient For Cable Network Startups—Programmers press rebrand strategy in tough environment

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

Revolt Will Be Televised

New cable networks have been popping up all over the dial. The

outbreak comes at a time when distributors are looking to cut costs and eliminate the channels they are

paying for that subscribers are

not watching.

Char Beales, longtime president

of CTAM, the cable industry’s

marketing association,

says the uptick in new channel

activity is cyclical. “If you’ve

got differentiated content that people want to

watch, it’s a good time” to launch a network,

she says. “Consumers just want more.”

This month two entirely new networks plan to

launch: Fusion, a joint venture

of Univision and Disney’s ABC News, and

Revolt, backed by Sean

Combs. Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network

is due by year-end. And Fox Sports 1, FXX and

Esquire Channel have recently debuted.

Beales and other industry observers note

that there are two types of new networks being

launched. One is networks starting as a result

of a rebrand, such as Fox Sports 1 being forged

from Speed by 21st Century Fox, or NBCUniversal

replacing Style Network with Esquire.

“We’ve seen Discovery do this on a number

of occasions,” says Derek Baine,

analyst at SNL Kagan. “They

had affiliation agreements coming

up and they wanted to be

proactive and make sure that

when they got to the negotiation

table they didn’t have networks

that an operator would want to

drop because they had distribution but no ratings.”

Thus were born networks such as Investigation

Discovery and OWN.

Subscription fees can sometimes increase

if a weak network is replaced by a stronger

one. For Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports, fees

are going up, says Baine, noting that when

OWN replaced Discovery Health, carriage

fees grew from almost nothing to 20 cents per

subscriber per month.

Starting from the ground up is harder. It’s

even more difficult without the leverage of an

established parent company.

“All of these networks now face a higher bar

to get over,” says Mike Egan, a consultant who

spent years making programming decisions for

Cablevision. “The cable or satellite distributor

is really not, for the most part, seeking a lot of

new programming. They may be seeking certain

niches that fit a strategic initiative.”





The Big Sell



Networks must first sell cable operators

on a network before they can hope to attract

viewers, says Catherine Rasenberger, a consultant who has helped launch 28 channels in 14

years. It helps a great deal if a new network

is aligned with an operator’s strategic goals.

Comcast, for example, must launch minorityowned

networks as part of the deal with the

government that cleared the company to acquire

NBCUniversal. A network such as Revolt

helps Comcast fulfill that obligation.

“Independent cable networks have zero

leverage,” Rasenberger says, making organic

growth very slow. That explains

why Al Jazeera and Pivot

each bought weak networks

that already have carriage. Al

Jazeera tried to launch a channel

in the U.S. for years. Getting

40 million subs by acquiring

Current, “they were able

to quickly get to market and

then they could start proving

they were a network consumers

wanted,” Rasenberger says.

From a financial perspective,

Fox’s decision to launch Fox

Sports 1 and FXX on the backs

of less successful channels was

an example of the best defense

being a good offense, says David

Bank, analyst with RBC Capital. “They

had fully distributed channels that were at risk

of becoming somewhat irrelevant in a world

where there’s increasing pressure,” he says.

Launching Fox Sports 1 meant a small increase

in costs—about $100 million—that had the

potential for $1 billion in higher affiliate fees.

“It sounds ridiculous, but it already feels like

one of the most successful channel launches in

history,” Bank says.

Investing in cable networks isn’t always a

home run. Discovery had to pour $300 million

into OWN before that network turned around.

But Bank says a cable network will work if it

has brand equity, distribution, content and the

ability to leverage advertising and subscriber

fees off a bundle of existing channels. “If you

have just one of them, I think it can be a real

challenge,” he says.

Starting from scratch is even tougher, he

adds. “If you’re launching today without any

carriage, you probably are asking yourself

what’s the upside to a traditional television

launch versus a digital platform,” he says.

In the Upfront



Cable networks need to be big to generate

ad revenue. Rasenberger says that when Outdoor

Channel grew from 25 million to 35 million

subs, ad revenue increased because they

were included in upfront buys more often.

Media buyers say cable networks need to

reach scale before national advertisers will

buy them. “Just because people are adding

more networks and fragmenting the world

even further, that doesn’t mean our standards

have changed and now we’re lining up to buy

25 million home networks that aren’t measured,”

says Gary Carr, executive director,

national broadcast at TargetCast TCM. Carr

says buyers keep an eye on new networks and

sometimes will invest a few dollars in them if

the target fits. If the new network is part of

a big group, there’s horse-trading. “Maybe we

do something with them that may help us with

some of their better networks,” Carr says.

Evan Shapiro, president of Pivot, says the August

launch of his network went off without a hitch

compared to other networks that have faced

repeated delays; he has since added AT&T as

a distributor. Pivot focuses on millennials and

“as a result advertisers and operators have embraced

the idea that we can help them [figure

out] this next generation of consumers.”

Shapiro points to innovative deals with advertisers

Monster.com and Stonyfield Farms

in which Pivot is helping them create content

that helps the client’s marketing efforts. Pivot

also launched an app to help operators build

relationships with millennials who are broadband-

only customers. DirecTV is distributing

the app and other providers are expected to

follow. “The Pivot app will help retain this

next generation of pay TV customers and win

over the broadband only subscribers,” he says.

Steve Bellamy, who founded the Tennis

Channel and the Ski Channel, expects to

launch his surf channel before the end of the

year. “It’s going to be a lot bigger and cooler

than we anticipated,” he says. The new channel

will launch on VOD. “VOD is pretty much

the future of any independent cable TV launch.

The linear model is just too expensive, and the

numbers don’t pencil out any more,” he says.

“With sports beating up the operators, the

days of surviving off big subscriber fees are

over” for smaller networks, Bellamy adds.

“The days of independent networks are pretty

much over. Any new growth will be on the

Web. There’ll be tons of creativity on the Web.

It’s just that no one pays for it.”

Cable nets still appear to be a robust business.

“But when you start analyzing the numbers,

you realize that a half-dozen companies are

doing awesome and everyone else is floundering

at the bottom,” says Baine. “Some of these

channels launch with the hope that Viacom or

somebody will buy them after a few years.”