MBPT Spotlight: 'Flanker' Brands Score Big

There's more Cooking on cable. More History too.

Cable programmers are pouring more resources into emerging

channels—which often serve up variations on the same fare offered by the

flagship brands—as a way to protect their mature networks from rivals and

grow revenue.

Take the Cooking Channel, started by Food Network owner

Scripps Networks Interactive a little more than three years ago. Michael Smith,

general manager of Cooking Channel, says Scripps' recipe was part offensive and

part defensive. "We saw demand for food programming growing

dramatically," Smith says. At the same time competitors' appetites were

being whetted because Fox and Bravo were showing that cooking shows could draw

viewers for them as well. "By creating a second channel of our own we

could blunt that activity."

The proof is in the pudding. In its first year, Cooking

Channel's ratings doubled Fine Living's. Last year, revenues were up 34% to $89

million in 2012. Scripps has pursued a similar blueprint when it launched the

DIY Network to buttress HGTV. Both new networks programmed how-to programming

as the more mature networks went for more entertainment value.

Metastatic Momentum

Scripps isn't alone pursuing this strategy. Last year, A+E

Networks rebranded its History International channel as H2. Ratings in the

25-to-54 year old demo were up 38% last year and are pacing up 34% so far this

year. A+E also recently hired BBC executive Jana Bennett as president of its

emerging Bio and LMN networks to strengthen A&E and Lifetime. Given their

position relative to the "quarterbacks" on the field, some call these

new ventures "flankers."

"The real growth opportunity from an affiliate and a

revenue standpoint is definitely from these emerging networks," said Dirk

Hoogstra, executive VP and general manager for History and H2.

Discovery Communications sees Science Channel as a growth

engine. GM Deb Myers says that since 2008, ratings have risen for 18 straight

quarters, distribution is expected to hit 80 million homes, up from 54 million,

and ad sales have tripled.

The network has taken Discovery Channel's core science mission

and added some pop culture. It will be the home for the company's first

scripted show, 73 Seconds, The Challenger Investigation, starring

William Hurt as physicist Richard Feynman. The show will be simulcast on

Discovery.

"When we want to attract a bigger audience, we will

either give a window to Discovery or we will simulcast," Myers says.

"It works the other way too," she added, noting that MythBusters

will be airing on Science.

More Than Copycats

Cable programmers have been launching related channels for a

long time. There are a nest of ESPN Networks. VH1 was originally a grown-up

version of MTV and now both brands come in a variety of flavors. There are also

the movie channel spinoffs from Lifetime and Hallmark, which, according to

Derek Baine, analyst at SNL Kagan, which were built on programming synergies,

but now do original programming.

"I think more interesting is what Scripps is doing with

Cooking and DIY," says Baine. "Cooking is really testing new shows .

. . and if they are very successful they can be ported over to the bigger Food

Network."

DIY and Cooking are doing "pretty well" with

advertising front and have gotten a good reception from operators. "I

think there is a place for these networks, but they have to be priced very

low," he says.

But original programming, the key ingredient making the

networks grow, is expensive. According to Kagan, programming expenses rose 15%

from 2012 to 2011 at the Cooking Channel. At DIY, programming costs rose 9%. H2

recorded a 12.5% increase at H2.

Those investments in programming seem to be paying off. In

addition to the big gains Cooking Channel, net operating revenue rose 18.1% at

DIY 21.2% at H2, and 13.1% at Science, according to Kagan.

The investment helps at time when distributors are questioning

carrying some little-watched channels.

"Operators are definitely looking for networks to

justify their value," says Smith. "One of the things we're proud of

at Cooking Channel is we do produce hundreds of hours of original

programming."

Each flanker network looks to distinguish itself from its

mother ship. Cooking aims to have a more independent flavor while stocking up

on genres no longer popular on Food Network, such as in-studio instructional

shows that are cheap to make. (About 30% of Cooking Channel viewers don't watch

Food, Smith said.) Cooking recently launched The Freshman Class,

focusing on people trying to turn their lives around by going back to cooking

school. The network also airs reruns of shows from Food, such as Iron Chef

America and Good Eats. At the same time, some series, like Hungry

Girl and Heatseekers, move from Cooking to Food.)

Similarly, Hoogstra says that History is "entertainment focused with the

history baked in," while H2 is more geared to pleasing viewers seeking

information.

Coming up on H2 next year is The World Wars, from the

producers who did Men Who Built America for History. It will focus on

how World War II affected the people who became leaders during that time.

"It will be a really high-quality production," Hoogstra says.

How big can a flanker like H2 get? "I see

potential to continue to grow. Where it maxes out I don't know," Hoogstra

says. "I don't know what the ceiling is yet. But we will find it. We're

going to push and push and see how high we can take it."

Click

