MBPT Spotlight: A Dog-Gone Good Idea—NBC fetches a surprise ratings winner with (best in) show

With ratings as big as a great dane, NBC’s annual broadcast of

the National Dog Show has proved to be as much a hit on Thanksgiving Day as turkey, cranberries and pumpkin pie.

The show, which follows the Macy’s

Thanksgiving Day Parade, drew a 4.9

household rating in its noon to 2 p.m. ET

time slot last year, attracting 19.3 million

total viewers. That’s up from 2011, when it

had a 3.3 rating and 18.1 million viewers.

Last year, NBC began replaying the

telecast, hosted by John O’Hurley, in

primetime, where it drew a 3 household rating at 10

p.m. Friday—not too late to reach Black Friday weekend

shoppers.

In addition to key sponsor Purina, retailers are a big

part of the advertising mix during the dog show. Those

retailers can’t advertise during the parade because of

Macy’s exclusive relationship with the annual celebration

in Manhattan’s Herald Square.

At a time when ratings for most broadcast programming

are declining, viewership of the National Dog

Show has remained consistent over the years. But

while NBC pretty much knows what to expect these

days, the performance was a big surprise in 2002,

when the telecast was just a pup.





No Mere Dog and Puppy Show



The idea for the National Dog Show was unleashed

by Jon Miller, president of programming for

NBC Sports and the NBC Sports Network. In January

2002, Miller’s wife brought home a DVD of the

film Best in Show, and they watched with friends.

“We thought it was hysterical,” Miller recalled of the

howlingly funny Christopher Guest mockumentary

sendup, and thoughts of putting a dog show on TV

started yelping in Miller’s head.

The next day at work, he asked an intern

to research the second-oldest U.S. dog

event after the famous Westminster Kennel

Club Dog Show, which is televised by

NBC’s cable cousin USA Network. The intern

came back with the news that, in fact,

Westminster was the second oldest show

and that the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s

competition was the grand-doggy of them all. Miller

called the head of the Philadelphia Kennel Club out

of the blue to talk about putting the show on TV. “He

was speechless to say the least,” Miller said.

Miller’s bosses at NBC also scratched their heads.

Dick Ebersol, then chairman of NBC Sports, “almost

threw me out of his office,” Miller said. “He looked at

me like I had five heads and said, ‘What do you mean

you want to put a dog show on NBC? That’s crazy.

You’ll get killed.’”

Miller was able to explain that he intended to run

the dogs after the Thanksgiving Day parade. Ebersol

made a phone call to NBC’s Entertainment division,

which was getting a 1 rating with reruns of It’s a Wonderful

Life in that time slot.

Once NBC brass embraced the idea, Miller made

a deal with the Kennel Club, which agreed to let

NBC call the event the National Dog Show. He also

reached out to Purina, which had been blocked from

participating in the Westminster show because of the

event’s relationship with Pedigree brand pet food.

Miller watched the inaugural 2002 show from his

wife’s family’s home in Canton, Ohio. The next morning,

he got a call from Ebersol, who told Miller to expect

to get a phone call from NBC’s then-CEO, Jeff

Zucker.

“I thought, this is not a good thing if the president

of the company is calling me,” Miller said. “Obviously,

you screwed up.”

Zucker rang. “Do you have any idea what the dog

show did yesterday?” Miller recalled Zucker asking.

“I said, ‘Research told us it might do a 1½. I’m hoping

it did at least that,’” Miller said. “He told me it did a 7

rating. He said it was tremendous.”

Ever since, the National Dog Show has grown into a

good business for NBC. Advertising revenue during the

broadcast has nearly doubled to $8.4 million in 2012

from $4.4 million in 2008, according to Kantar Media.

NBC has also started to put parts of the show it

can’t televise online, so that dog lovers can see the

judging of each of the 187 breeds entered in the show.

It’s also good for Purina. “To be involved in a highprofile

show on Thanksgiving Day, when people are

watching in their homes with their family, and usually

with their pet, is a huge opportunity for anyone in the

pet industry,” said Jill Meyer, senior brand manager

at Purina. “We look at it as a very big deal. It’s something

we get behind and get excited about each year.”

Purina has all the event’s touch points covered,

with commercials and vignettes on TV reinforcing the

theme “Pets and People Are Better Together.”

Meyer declined to say how much Purina spends to

sponsor the National Dog Show, “but as far as what

we feel we get out of it, we feel it’s a great partnership

and it’s worth it to us.”