MBPT Spotlight: Digital Dollars - New Prize in Retrans Battlefield

In the midst of a negotiation, when one party says it’s not about the

money…it’s about the money.

About 3 million Time Warner

Cable subscribers, primarily in

New York, Los Angeles and Dallas,

have been unable to watch

CBS programming during a bitter

retransmission consent fee battle

that has stretched about four

weeks. The big rift between the

sides isn’t just about the growing

fees cable operators pay to broadcasters;

it’s increasingly about digital rights.

A vague, uncertain concept only a few years

ago—before anyone tapped virtual keys on

an iPad—digital rights now represent a gold

mine. They’re also key to the billions of dollars

generated by streaming subscription video-ondemand

as well as the foundation of TV Everywhere,

the main defense the current pay TV

ecosystem has against over-the-top invaders.

In dueling worst-case scenarios, if CBS wins

this battle, retransmission costs rise, pushing the

cost of cable upward, driving more viewers to

over-the-top entertainment options. Or Time

Warner wins significant changes in digital rights,

making other programmers

and distributors gun-shy about

rolling out the current generation

of TV Everywhere products

designed to increase the

value of a cable subscription.

In both cases, viewers are the

ones who will be caught short.

Increasing Pay Scale



Retransmission consent was introduced in

1992 to protect local broadcasters dependent

on ad revenue from competition with cable programmers,

which also receive payments from

subscribers. At first, cable operators resisted paying

cash to the broadcasters. But as competition

from overbuilders, satellite providers and telcos

grew, the dam broke and retrans payments

became a gusher, estimated by SNL Kagan to

reach $4.9 billion by 2017.

While most retrans deals are negotiated quietly,

more stations have been blacked out this

year than ever before. According to the American

Television Alliance, viewers of four different

providers have lost 75 separate stations in 52

different markets—an all-time high. And though

struggles are increasingly typical, the Time Warner

Cable-CBS battle “will be remembered

as an important one because it’s one of the

longer-lasting ones involving stations in major

markets,” said SNL Kagan analyst Robin Flynn.

“It’s one of the first ones where digital rights has been raised as the major sticking point.”

Time Warner Cable will pay more for retransmission

when it again starts carrying CBS

stations. But exactly what will that cash buy?

When CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves responded

in a publicly disclosed letter to proposals

to end the blackout from Glenn Britt, his

counterpart at Time Warner Cable, he said that

“perhaps the most egregious portion of your

letter was at the very top, where you ‘agree

to resume carriage with the new economics’

while ‘employing all the other terms and conditions

of our recently expired contracts.’”

Moonves said those terms and conditions, or

rights, were set back in 2008, when Netflix was

mailing DVDs and Amazon was known for selling

books. Both companies now spend billions

to stream broadband video to subscribers.

“What you are asking for, pure and simple,

is either to gain the right to deliver content

free that others are paying for, or to inhibit

CBS from licensing content to existing online

competitors and new companies that are now

emerging,” Moonves noted in his response.

In a online video answering questions about

the dispute, Melinda Witmer, Time Warner Cable

executive VP and chief video and content

officer, said: “What’s also at stake is making sure

that we can continue to innovate for our consumers.

Just like we did a few years ago introducing

the opportunity to watch programming

on iPads and other mobile devices in the home

and PCs, we want to continue to innovate. And

for a programmer they don’t necessarily want

for us to be able to do that. It may be important

to them that they be able to restrict more what

consumers can do with the hope that they may

be able to impose future costs on consumers in

exchange for that flexibility.”

Cable operators are interested in serving

customers—particularly younger customers—

who are doing more than simply viewing, said

Matt Polka, president of the American Cable

Association, which represents cable operators

that are much smaller than Time Warner Cable

but face similar issues. “The whole issue

of digital rights is very important.”

Distribution executives at other programmers

say that until Time Warner Cable blacked

out CBS, a template had largely emerged for the

kinds of digital rights traditional distributors get

when they sign new carriage agreements. Those

rights include the ability to stream the channel

live to pay-TV customers across all the different

platforms, subject to the underlying rights,

which are quickly being cleared.

Distributors also get time-shifting rights to

four or five rolling episodes of most shows in

order to create a video-on-demand package.

A distribution exec at one programmer said

selling SVOD windows reduces the amount he

needs to charge cable operators. “I thought the

industry had made some good strides, thinking

from the consumer perspective,” the distributor

said. “You’ve got to extend the value equation

for the people who write a monthly check.”

Defining a Fair Share



But Time Warner Cable appears to be seeking

more. “That’s not good enough for them,”

says one senior distribution exec. Time Warner

Cable might want all of a season’s episodes

available to subscribers on its VOD systems. In

addition, they want to get the entire library of those shows’ episodes that CBS sells to Netflix,

according to the distribution executive.



“Distributors would like to have everything

behind the pay wall,” said the distributor,

referring to authentication, which allows

only paid subscribers to view online content.

And one big difference between broadcast

networks and cable networks is that very little

cable content is available via free streaming,

the way you can find broadcast shows on

CBS.com, NBC.com or ABC.com.

Time Warner Cable also seems to want to

put restrictions on CBS in terms of pricing of

shows to third parties. One deal that seems

to chafe distributors is the arrangement CBS

made with Amazon to stream new episodes

of the summer hit Under the Dome four days

after they appear on broadcast.

“I’ll bet Time Warner is sitting there saying,

‘You can’t do that,’” said one distribution

exec. “And [Moonves] is saying, ‘I couldn’t

have produced the show unless I had a check

from Amazon. Are you going to step up and

pay me $750,000 to make the show?’”

It is unclear what type of products, if any,

Time Warner Cable would put together with

whatever extra digital rights it obtains in the

negotiations. “I’m not sure how this makes

life better for the Time Warner customer,” the

distribution exec said.

Value Judgments



But how much are digital rights worth to

the cable operator when viewers don’t need to

subscribe to watch broadcasters’ content? “The

broadcaster comes to us with significantly increasing

demands based on the value of their

content. But when the content is free online or

available for a very nominal amount, it raises

the question of value,” says ACA’s Polka. “I’ve

watched Under the Dome on Amazon. I love

the Amazon platform. But at the same time, it

definitely raises that issue for our members.”

Other programmers say CBS can’t back

down on controlling its digital rights. “I just

don’t think CBS can afford to give up free

digital rights. That’s just an IP killer,” said another

distribution executive. “I think they’ll

end up taking a little bit less on retrans and

hold onto the ability to monetize the backend.

I would hold onto my back-end and take

a little bit less on retrans.”

Analysts says CBS, the top-rated broadcast

net, is seeking a raise in retrans payments

from Time Warner Cable from about 75 cents

per sub per month to about $2 at the end of the multi-year deal. Even with operators such

as Time Warner Cable putting up more resistance,

as Flynn starts to update her retransmission

revenue projections, she expects them

to be higher than the current set of numbers.

While rising fees are good for broadcasters

in the short term, they could damage the business.

“Obviously, MSOs are seeing their video

margins drop,” Flynn said. “How long are they

going to do that before they raise fees more?

And then potential cord-cutting increases

more, and then retrans fees don’t grow as much [because the number of subscribers falls]?”

Analyst Brian Wieser of Pivotal Research said

broadcasters are counting on ever-rising retrans

fees. CBS takes in about $1 billion in retrans

revenue and reverse compensation payments

from the retrans money taken in by its affiliated

stations. Nearly all of that drops to the bottom

line, which is very significant for a company that

generates total cash flow of $2 billion-$3 billion.





Everything That Rises Must Convert



But Wieser believes there is risk that rising retrans

revenue can’t go on forever, even if there

are no signs of action being taken right now.

He’s also of a mind that the entire CBS-Time

Warner Cable dispute is all about the money.

“That still strikes me as a smoke screen,”

Wieser said. “This is about, can they get the

like-to-like linear live broadcast from a buck to

two bucks over some period of time and make

sure they get the appropriate jump for Showtime.

The digital rights thing, I don’t know. Maybe

it’s a bigger issue than I’m giving it credit for.”

Polka thinks change is inevitable as well. “The

worst-case scenario is the further perpetuation

of a failed regulatory regime where these kinds

of major disputes become increasingly more

common,” he said. “Deals will get done, but just

because a deal gets done doesn’t mean that’s the

best thing for consumers, particularly when the

whole system is built on a rotting set of regulations

that are not helping consumers but rather

hurting them. If the best result is an increasingly

bad result for consumers, then consumers don’t

have a lot to look forward to.”