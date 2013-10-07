MBPT Spotlight: Clients -- Measured Reaction To Nielsen-Arbitron Deal -- Access to cross-platform know-how seen as offsetting lack of competition

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

While Nielsen’s $1.3 billion acquisition of Arbitron eliminates a

rival, some of Nielsen’s TV network and media buying clients say the deal could lead to improvements

in media measurement.

After making some concessions

to satisfy regulators,

Nielsen last week sealed the

deal, saying that adding Arbitron

and its personal people meter

technology will allow it to measure

media consumption it hasn’t

been able to capture before and provide advertisers

a better sense of how multiplatform

campaigns perform. That might turn out to be

true, but some Nielsen clients who have heard

it all before have some reservations.

“I like competition. So further consolidation

I don’t think helps anybody,” says Lyle

Schwartz, managing partner and director of

research & marketplace analysis

at media agency GroupM.

“Competition breeds improvement.

I think competition helps

clients, but it is what it is.”

Nevertheless, Schwartz agrees

that in acquiring Arbitron, Nielsen

gets the only other panel-based

researcher in the industry, and it’s

learned a lot about multiplatform measurement

in its work on the cross-platform measurement

initiative Project Blueprint. “I think there’s a lot

of intellectual property there,” Schwartz adds.

Nielsen worked with Arbitron on a project

for Turner Broadcasting designed to add

out-of-home viewership registered by Arbitron’s

personal people meters to Nielsen’s inhome

ratings numbers. Turner calls it CNN

All Screen, and has used it to measure sports

telecasts as well as news.

While much of the talk in the research community

is about measuring viewing on tablets

and mobile phones, the biggest source of unmeasured

viewing is out-of-home, says Jack

Wakshlag, Turner chief research officer. The

combined measurement found a significant and

substantial lift in impressions. CNN has managed

to convince some clients to buy advertising

based on the CNN All Screen numbers.

Arbitron’s PPM might not produce TV ratings

now, but it’s good enough to produce

a metric used as currency in radio. “I think

the marketplace will be enthusiastic about it

because it’s using currency-based technologies,”

Wakshlag says.

Now that Nielsen owns Arbitron, Wakshlag

hopes it will be more enthusiastic about

All Screen. “With one company managing

and running this, now Nielsen has the incentive

to make this a more robust offering that

other companies could buy,” adds Wakshlag,

who thinks the product would be more attractive

under the Nielsen name than as a

Turner product.

Arbitron also worked on Project Blueprint

with comScore and ESPN. The government

demanded that Nielsen license the technology

to a third party. ESPN had no comment on

the effects of the merger on Project Blueprint.

New Tools



Jed Meyer, U.S. research director of Omnicom

Media Group’s Annalect analytics unit,

says Nielsen acquiring Arbitron “has the potential

to be a step in the right direction” because it

gets the PPMs to add to its measurement tools,

and because Arbitron has several cross-media

initiatives in the works that could benefit clients.

“My hope is that in addition to the

new and improved products and innovations

that they may bring to market,

I’d also hope that they would be investing

in their core product as well because

so much of the business is still transacted

on the core TV ratings and the core national

people meter sample,” says Meyer, who was

a Nielsen executive for many years.

And while the merger may reduce competition

in TV measurement in the immediate

term, “the landscape is so complicated that

there are new technologies around the corner

all the time, and my hope is those help even

out the playing field,” Meyer says.