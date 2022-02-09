‘Mayans M.C.’ Rides Back on FX in April

Fx will debut the fourth season of its biker drama series Mayans M.C. on April 19, the network said.

The series, a spinoff of FX’s Sons of Anarchy series, follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo, who is a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexican border.

The series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas.

Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans M.C. is executive produced by James, Sutter and Hilton Smith. ■