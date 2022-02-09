‘Mayans M.C.’ Rides Back on FX in April
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Fourth season of biker drama series debut April 19
Fx will debut the fourth season of its biker drama series Mayans M.C. on April 19, the network said.
The series, a spinoff of FX’s Sons of Anarchy series, follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo, who is a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexican border.
The series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas.
Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans M.C. is executive produced by James, Sutter and Hilton Smith. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.