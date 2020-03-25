Maya Rudolph Hosts Prince Special on CBS

CBS salutes Prince with the special Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, which airs April 21. Maya Rudolph hosts, and will perform with her Prince cover band Princess. Filmed Jan. 28, the special will air on the four-year anniversary of Prince’s death.

Guests who will perform include Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R. and Usher.

Besides airing on CBS, the special will stream on CBS All Access.

A musician and an actress, Rudolph was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC with the cooperation of the Prince estate. Ken Ehrlich and Rac Clark are executive producers. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and Sheila E. are the co-musical directors.

Prince was 57 when he died. His hits included “Purple Rain,” “1999” and “When Doves Cry.”