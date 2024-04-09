Max Rings in May Date For 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School'
Second season of Max's 'Pretty Little Liars' franchise debuts May 9
Max will bring back its thriller series Pretty Little Liars for a second season with the May 9 premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.
The sophomore campaign of the series follows the events of the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin first season and focuses on the four main high school characters as they attend summer school. Amid their fun summer jobs and love interests, a new villain comes to town that will put them all to the test, according to Max.
Series regulars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco star in the second season, along with Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez and Elias Kacavas.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is executive-produced by Leslie Morganstein, Gina Girolamo, Marlene King, and Michael Grassi.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.