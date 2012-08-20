Matthew Baker: Pioneering Digital Measurement Possibilities

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

As VP and integrated group director

of Universal McCann’s J3 unit

serving client Johnson & Johnson,

Matthew Baker faces a unique challenge.

Buying both traditional TV and online video

means ! nding ways to compare them; while

they are similar in some ways, they remain

distinct in others.



“The goal was not to put digital video versus

TV, but it was very important for us to show

how they worked together, and to use that to

make the client feel comfortable,” Baker says.

As part of its measurement effort, Baker’s

group of TV buyers and digital specialists

has been working with Nielsen’s online

campaign ratings (OCR), which is busy creating

a digital equivalent of TV’s gross ratings

points to simplify video planning. “We

thought Nielsen came up with the most

compelling product, partly because of its

methodology and partly because of its accreditation

from the Media Research Council,”

Baker says. “The

digital world is still

very much the wild,

wild west. It’s nice to

have that third-party

verification.”

Beyond research,

Baker and his team are

moving forward with

new digital opportunities.

Among other

things, they have created

innovative video

strategies. The company

is currently working

with YouTube, which

is evolving from its user-generated content

platform to develop channels with exclusive,

professionally produced programming.

“The [YouTube channels] we are partnering

with are all of the health and fitness

channels,” Baker says. “Obviously, the content

is very relevant.

There’s a number of

publishers creating this

content for YouTube,

and we thought the exclusive

nature of it was a

nice premium environment

for those brands.”

Baker says he is not

using YouTube as a substitute

for traditional TV.

“We didn’t commit or

buy inventory upfront

like you would on TV,

but we did have an idea

of what we wanted to

include and the appropriate mixes of inventory

from various publishers and sites, and

even networks that would get us the types of

video we would need to fill essentially that

role of the media plan,” he says. “This is part

of that.”