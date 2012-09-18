Matt Reeves Inks Overall Deal With 20th TV
Twentieth Century Fox Television has signed director/writer Matt Reeves to an overall deal.
Reeves, who's known for co-creating Felicity and directing the film Cloverfield, will create, write, direct and supervise drama series.
"This is an incredibly exciting time in the television business and I look forward to working closely with my partners at Twentieth Television to develop innovative new series for both network and cable," said Reeves.
