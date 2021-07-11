Marvel's 'Black Widow' Opens to Impressive $218 Million Across Disney Plus and Global Box Office

The latest Marvel super-hero movie, Black Widow, opened to a potent $218 million across premium subscription streaming and theatrical box channels this weekend.

According to Disney, the film generated more than $60 million as a $30 "Premiere Access" title on Disney Plus. The studio, however, didn't reveal now many new Disney Plus signups the film generated.

Black Widow also generated $80 million in domestic box office and another $78 million playing in 46 international territories. Notably, that foreign box office haul doesn't include China, a vital Marvel market for which the film still doesn't have a release date.

For comparison, Universal's ninth Fast and the Furious movie, F9, had the biggest pandemic-era opening, debuting to just over $70 million at 4,179 domestic engagements on June 25. F9, however, didn't have a simultaneous premium streaming engagement.

Black Widow had the biggest opening since December 2019, when Disney premiered the last Star Wars feature, The Rise of Skywalker.

"You can think of this as equivalent to a $200M domestic opening," tweeted former Disney brand development chief Jon Rogers, noting that $60 million in Premiere Access revenue is, for Disney, equivalent to $100 million-$120 million in global box office receipts because the studio doesn't have to share revenue with theater owners.

“Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney Plus,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

Added Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content: “It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era."