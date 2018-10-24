‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season Two on Amazon Dec. 5

Season two of Amazon’s hit comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel turns up on the streaming platform Dec. 5. Amy Sherman-Palladino created the show.

Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak are in the cast.

Amazon said of the second season, “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, about a divorced woman in the ‘50s finding her voice on the comedy stage, won top comedy at the Emmys last month. Brosnahan was named outstanding lead actress.

Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are the executive producers.