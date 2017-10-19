‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Debuts on Netflix Nov. 17

Marvel’s The Punisher, about a vigilante avenging the death of his wife and children, premieres on Netflix Nov. 17. The drama is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Jon Bernthal stars. Steve Lightfoot is showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb, both veterans of Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Marvel’s Luke Cage.

Netflix describes the series thusly: “After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.”

The cast also features Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Deborah Ann Woll, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Michael Nathanson and Jaime Ray Newman.