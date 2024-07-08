Marvel, Disney Plus Drop Halloween-Themed Trailer for ‘Agatha All Along’

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along trailer looks to scare up interest in the WandaVision spinoff series set to debut September 18 on Disney Plus.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who appeared in the 2021 Disney Plus series WandaVision. Disney Plus describes the series plot as Harkness finding herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teenager helps break her free from a distorted spell. Together, they pull together a desperate coven and “set off down, down down The Road,” Disney Plus said.

Along with Hahn, the series stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia and Paul Adelstein. Agatha All Along is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer.

Marvel and Disney Plus’s WandaVision, which starred Elizabeth Olsen, was nominated for 23 Emmy Awards in 2021. A second WandaVision spinoff based on the character Vision from the series is in development, according to published reports.