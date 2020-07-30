Martial Arts Drama ‘Warrior' Returns on Cinemax in October

Cinemax martial arts drama Warrior begins season two in October. Based on the writings of Bruce Lee, Warrior was created by Jonathan Tropper. There are 10 new episodes.

Cinemax did not share the start date in October.

Warrior is a gritty crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful Tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

Season two follows rival Chinatown Tongs as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese fervor that threatens to destroy them all.

The cast includes Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan and Dean Jagger.

A novelist, Tropper executive produces under Tropper Ink Productions, alongside Justin Lin and Andrew Schneider for Perfect Storm Entertainment and Shannon Lee from Bruce Lee Entertainment. Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey also executive produce.

Tropper previously produced Banshee.