Market Movers: Broadcast Sales Execs

TobyByrne

Title: President, ad sales, Fox Network Group

Network: Fox

2015 upfront sales: $1.5 billion*

Outlook: Last year, Fox took a cut in ad rates in order to maintain sales volume. This year, Fox introduced its data-enhanced ad platform, which it dubbed Audience Insights Manager, or AIM. But you don’t need data to know that the network needs programming chiefs Dana Walden and Gary Newman to come up with some hits to buttress Empire, which is still strong.

Dan Lovinger

Title: Executive VP, advertising sales, NBCUniversal

Network: NBC

2015 upfront sales: $2.3 billion*

Outlook: Lovinger heads up sales for NBC as well as NBCU’s cable entertainment network for Linda Yaccarino, chairman for all of NBCU ad sales. NBCU is pushing its data-driven sales further, offering clients pricing and guarantees based on targeted CPMs. NBC’s upfront will support all of the company’s broadcast, cable and digital outlets this year, so get there early.

Jo Ann Ross

Title: President, sales

Network: CBS

2015 upfront sales: $2.3 billion*

Outlook: Solid, steady lineup features top broadcast drama in NCIS and comedy in Big Bang Theory helping make CBS most-watched network. With the market expected to be strong this year, one can only guess what kind of price increases CEO Les Moonves is going to want Ross to hold out for.

Rob Tuck

Title: Executive VP, sales

Network: The CW

2015 upfront sales: $425 million*

Outlook: The CW has gone from 70% female in 2011 to 51% female in 2016 and that’s helped attract a broader range of advertisers to the network. CW’s award-winning comedies attract the women and its DC superheroes bring the men, and expect more of the same because it renewed 11 series.

Keith Turner

Title: President, sales

Network: Univision

2015 upfront sales: Not available

Outlook: Spanish-language ad spending remains relatively strong compared to the English-language broadcasters. Rather than competing with Comcast’s Telemundo, Univision is working to get more advertisers into the Hispanic market, especially movie studios and luxury carmakers.

Geri Wang

Title: President, sales

Network: ABC

2015 upfront sales: $1.9 billion*

Outlook: ABC boss Ben Sherwood got rid of entertainment president Paul Lee, who had a mixed record of launching some good diverse comedies but dramas that failed to generate a good news lead-in. His replacement, Channing Dungey, will try to improve the drama output. Meanwhile, the biggest drama at ABC is in daytime as Michael Strahan joins Good Morning America, leaving Kelly Ripa in a snit.

*Source: B&C estimates