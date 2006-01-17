Margosian Named VP at OLN

Steve Margosian has been named VP of OLN marketing solutions for Comcast Networks, OLN (Outdoor Life Network) said Tuesday.

Margosian will based in New York with John West, senior VP, OLN advertising sales, and Tom Prigoda, senior VP, marketing solutions and interactive media, Comcast Networks.

Margosian is charged with creating promotional alliances and co-branded solutions, generating marketing-driven opportunities, producing customized branded-entertainment opportunities and establishing cross-media initiatives.

Margosian was previously general manager of the Busch Media Group-New York office, where he oversaw the company’s national broadcast and cable-TV media placement and performed lead negotiation on sports and entertainment properties.

Before that, he spent nine years at advertising agencies including Backer Speilvogel Bates and Lowe & Partners/SMS.