March Madness Final Four: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 2-3)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Final rounds of the men's, women's college basketball tournament top weekend TV sports events
Once again this weekend’s TV sports programming spotlight is on the March Madness college basketball tournament, as Saturday night’s games will determine who plays in Monday's finals.
TBS will carry both semi-final games, beginning with Villanova-Kansas followed by North Carolina-Duke. TBS will also air Monday’s finals matchup from New Orleans.
ESPN will televise the women's college basketball finals matchup on Sunday. The game will feature the winners of Friday's Final Four games featuring Louisville-South Carolina and Stanford-UConn.
On the links, Golf Channel and NBC will offer the final rounds of the PGA Texas Open tournament, while the National Women’s Soccer League kicks off its 2022 campaign Saturday with the Challenge Cup tournament, from which CBS will air the Angel City-San Diego game.
Fox will provide Sunday afternoon coverage of the NASCAR Cup Toyota Owners 400 race, as well as coverage of the Pro Bowlers Association tour’s USBC Masters tournament.
On the ice, ABC on Saturday will televise the Pittsburgh Penguins-Colorado Avalanche game while on Sunday TNT will televise the New York Islanders-New Jersey Devils contest.
ABC on Sunday will offer an NBA doubleheader featuring the Dallas Mavericks-Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets-L.A. Lakers contests.
Also, USA Network will feature live weekend coverage of games from soccer’s Premier League.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.