March Madness Final Four: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 2-3)

Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Fousseyni Drame #10 of the St. Peter's Peacocks battle for a rebound during the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Once again this weekend’s TV sports programming spotlight is on the March Madness college basketball tournament, as Saturday night’s games will determine who plays in Monday's finals.

TBS will carry both semi-final games, beginning with Villanova-Kansas followed by North Carolina-Duke. TBS will also air Monday’s finals matchup from New Orleans.

ESPN will televise the women's college basketball finals matchup on Sunday. The game will feature the winners of Friday's Final Four games featuring Louisville-South Carolina and Stanford-UConn.

On the links, Golf Channel and NBC will offer the final rounds of the PGA Texas Open tournament, while the National Women’s Soccer League kicks off its 2022 campaign Saturday with the Challenge Cup tournament, from which CBS will air the Angel City-San Diego game.

Fox will provide Sunday afternoon coverage of the NASCAR Cup Toyota Owners 400 race, as well as coverage of the Pro Bowlers Association tour’s USBC Masters tournament.

On the ice, ABC on Saturday will televise the Pittsburgh Penguins-Colorado Avalanche game while on Sunday TNT will televise the New York Islanders-New Jersey Devils contest.

ABC on Sunday will offer an NBA doubleheader featuring the Dallas Mavericks-Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets-L.A. Lakers contests.

Also, USA Network will feature live weekend coverage of games from soccer’s Premier League.