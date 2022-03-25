March Madness Enters Late Rounds: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 26-27)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Boxing, hockey, bullriding events also on TV sports menu
This weekend’s lineup of live sports programming starts on the basketball court as both the men’s and women’s March Madness NCAA college basketball tournaments enter the final rounds.
On Saturday, the men’s Elite Eight round of the tournament begins with TBS’ coverage of the Houston-Villanova and Arkansas-Duke contests. CBS’s Elite Eight round coverage on Sunday will feature the winners from Friday night’s St. Peter’s-Purdue, Providence-Kansas, North Carolina-UCLA and Iowa State-Miami games.
On the women’s side, ESPN Saturday will televise the final games of the tournament’s Sweet 16 round, including the Notre Dame-N.C. State and Indiana-UConn games, while ESPN2 airs the Tennessee-Louisville and South Dakota-Michigan contests. On Sunday ESPN will air the first two women’s Elite Eight matchups.
On the ice, ABC on Saturday will televise the Chicago Blackhawks-Vegas Golden Knights hockey match. TNT on Sunday will air the Tampa Bay Lightning-N.Y. Islanders matchup. Also on Sunday, ESPN will air regional finals coverage from the NCAA Men’s college hockey tournament.
CBS will offer weekend live coverage of the Professional Bullriders starting Saturday with the Bucking Battle Lucas Oil Invitational and Sunday featuring the Bucking Battle Kubota Invitational event.
Fox on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix race. On the links, Golf Channel and NBC will offer weekend match play coverage of the PGA’s WGC Dell Technologies tournament.
In the ring, Showtime on Saturday will televise a live fight card featuring as its main event the Tim Tszyu-Terrell Gausha junior middleweight fight. On ESPN, lightweights Miguel Berchelt and Jermiah Nakathila will battle in the telecast’s main event bout, On DAZN, Kiko Martinez will defend his featherweight title against Josh Warrington.
Also on Saturday, ESPN will step into the octagon to televise heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus battle in the UFC Fight Night main event bout.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.