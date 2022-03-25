March Madness Enters Late Rounds: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (March 26-27)

This weekend’s lineup of live sports programming starts on the basketball court as both the men’s and women’s March Madness NCAA college basketball tournaments enter the final rounds.

On Saturday, the men’s Elite Eight round of the tournament begins with TBS’ coverage of the Houston-Villanova and Arkansas-Duke contests. CBS’s Elite Eight round coverage on Sunday will feature the winners from Friday night’s St. Peter’s-Purdue, Providence-Kansas, North Carolina-UCLA and Iowa State-Miami games.

On the women’s side, ESPN Saturday will televise the final games of the tournament’s Sweet 16 round, including the Notre Dame-N.C. State and Indiana-UConn games, while ESPN2 airs the Tennessee-Louisville and South Dakota-Michigan contests. On Sunday ESPN will air the first two women’s Elite Eight matchups.

On the ice, ABC on Saturday will televise the Chicago Blackhawks-Vegas Golden Knights hockey match. TNT on Sunday will air the Tampa Bay Lightning-N.Y. Islanders matchup. Also on Sunday, ESPN will air regional finals coverage from the NCAA Men’s college hockey tournament.

CBS will offer weekend live coverage of the Professional Bullriders starting Saturday with the Bucking Battle Lucas Oil Invitational and Sunday featuring the Bucking Battle Kubota Invitational event.

Fox on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix race. On the links, Golf Channel and NBC will offer weekend match play coverage of the PGA’s WGC Dell Technologies tournament.

In the ring, Showtime on Saturday will televise a live fight card featuring as its main event the Tim Tszyu-Terrell Gausha junior middleweight fight. On ESPN, lightweights Miguel Berchelt and Jermiah Nakathila will battle in the telecast’s main event bout, On DAZN, Kiko Martinez will defend his featherweight title against Josh Warrington.

Also on Saturday, ESPN will step into the octagon to televise heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus battle in the UFC Fight Night main event bout.