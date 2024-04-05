March Madness Concludes; Baseball, UFL Football in Play: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 6-7)

Samson Johnson of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates after a dunk against Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half in the Elite Eight round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The men’s and women’s March Madness NCAA college basketball tournaments draw to a close this weekend, leading the list of live sports events airing across networks and streaming services.

TBS on Saturday will air the men’s Final Four matchups featuring Connecticut-Alabama and North Carolina State-Purdue. The winners will then play in the tournament finals Monday on TBS. On the women’s side, the winners of Friday’s South Carolina-North Carolina State and Iowa-Connecticut games, set for ESPN, will play in the women’s final game Sunday on ABC.

On the baseball diamond, ESPN will televise its second Sunday Night Baseball game of the season with the Houston Astros-Texas Rangers matchup. On the football field, the second week of the UFL season pits the San Antonio Brahmas against the Memphis Showboats on ESPN and Arlington Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks on ABC. Sunday’s games feature Birmingham Stallions-Michigan Panthers on ESPN and Houston Roughnecks-D.C. Defenders on Fox.

Turning to hockey, ABC on Saturday will air the Tampa Bay Lightning-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup, while on Sunday the Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings on TNT and the Dallas Stars battle the Colorado Avalanche on ESPN.

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will offer final-round coverage of the PGA Texas Open. On the racetrack, ESPN on Sunday will televise the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race, will FS1 airs the NASCAR Cup Cook Out 400 race.

On the pitch, USA Network and Peacock will air weekend English Premier League soccer games, while Fox will televise Major League Soccer games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and CBS on Saturday will air a USL Championship League match.