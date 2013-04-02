Making Weather Work for Advertisers

RELATED:

The Weather Channel wants to get viewers to tune in longer

and form deeper relationships with advertisers. "This is a year of

transformation for us," says David Clark, who joined the company as president

just after Superstorm Sandy hit last October.





The Weather Co. was an early mover in digital, with a

category-leading website and mobile app. But its cable channel has been

hampered by the perception that viewers tune in, get a forecast and then move

on. "We need to play to our strengths as a TV network and return to being

insanely great at the weather," says Clark, adding that there are aspects of

the weather that an app simply can't capture.





During the upfront, Weather Channel will be demonstrating

its commitment to local forecasts. "That's in the DNA of the network," Clark

says. "We're sort of unique in that we have this local content delivery system.

But we're making a number of investments in that and enhancing our capabilities

fairly dramatically."





The channel wants marketers to take advantage of that unique

infrastructure, designed to adjust programming and advertising to weather

changes. It's being upgraded to better help advertisers serve the right ad at

the right time. "We're the only people that do that. And marketers are really

responding to it," Clark says.





At the same time, the channel will more strongly encourage

marketers to integrate their products into live and primetime programming.

"Advertisers are going to see much more holistic opportunities," Clark adds.





Like cable channels in a variety of genres, Weather Channel

will be talking about increasing its original programming in primetime. It

plans to launch 20 new series, up from eight this year, doubling its hours of

original programming to 120-125.





Clark says the channel is focusing on two types of new

shows: science-oriented programming that speaks to the human fascination with

the world, and character-driven unscripted shows with a science twist. "Our

character-driven stuff has some science in it, and the science-driven stuff has

a lot of character," he says.





The network will do less lifestyle-type shows in its live

and long-form programming. Instead, it will aim at a core audience of "weather

enthusiasts" who like to do things outdoors and take on the environment. That

audience is composed of active consumers.





"This demographic really matters to marketers.

They're affluent, younger, early adopters. And they tend to rely on the weather

in making purchase decisions," Clark says.