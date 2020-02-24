'Making the Cut' Trailer on Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Original revealed the trailer for its newest program, Making The Cut, hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. The series will show 12 entrepreneurs and designers in a fashion competition series.

There will be 10 episodes starting Friday, March 27 and the finale will be on April 24. The winning designer/entrepreneur will be awarded $1,000,000 to invest in their business.

The designers will travel to New York, Paris and Tokyo where they will challenge their design and entrepreneurial skills. Judges for the show include Nicole Richie, Naomi Campbell, Carine Roitfeld, Joseph Altuzarra and Chiara Ferragni.

Executive producers are Sara Rea, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Page Feldman and Jennifer Love. Ramy Romany will direct the series.