Making Older Viewers Count

At a time when TV networks are working increasingly hard to

monetize viewers watching on alternative platforms, there are signs that

marketers are paying for eyeballs belonging to viewers age 55 and older.





With five months to go before the upfront, networks are

already lobbying to change the currency used for media buying from C3

commercial ratings to C7 commercial ratings, which would increase the number of

viewers counted by including delayed viewing on DVRs for seven days after

airing, up from the current three days.





It remains to be seen how successful the networks will be in

convincing their clients to embrace C7 ratings. But marketers increasingly

appear to be paying for viewers outside the demographics long favored by buyers.







In a presentation at an investors' conference earlier this

month, David Poltrack, chief research officer at CBS, the network with the

largest number of older viewers, said those viewers are being reflected in the

prices paid for advertising.





CBS has long railed against the advertising industry's

fascination with targeting younger viewers. At the B&C/Multichannel News

OnScreen Summit on Dec. 6, CBS CEO Les Moonves said the 18-49 demo was

"bulls--t," and quipped that the only affluent 18-34 year-olds are

his children. NBC has also been highlighting the consumption pattern of the

aging baby boomers, which it labels "Alpha Boomers."





Now, instead of relying on the traditional age-based 18-49

and 25-54 demographics for targeting consumers, "new research initiatives

have introduced advanced metrics that provide far more precise segmentation of

television audiences to marketers," Poltrack said. In addition, new

single-source measurement services now allow advertisers to measure the actual

purchase activity of television audiences in their product categories.





"The challenge now is to reconcile these new,

sophisticated media planning measures with the less precise age-based currency

measures used in the media buying process," Poltrack added.





Those new measurements can make older-skewing shows appear

more attractive to marketers. For example, the CBS series Blue Bloods

has a relatively low concentration of the 18-49 year-olds soft drink marketers

usually target. But using advanced metrics, Poltrack said, it turns out that Blue

Bloods has a higher concentration of heavy soft drink consumers. And given

a relatively low CPM, suddenly the show appears to be an efficient buy if

you're a soft drink maker.





More and more marketers are looking at these advanced

metrics, and that's starting to affect the programs they choose to buy. The

added demand for shows with older viewers is raising advertising unit prices.





Poltrack said proof that the typical media planning and

buying practice in television advertising "is moving away from age and

gender alone to these more sophisticated and more accountable metrics" is

shown by a decreasing correlation between ad prices and 18- 49 delivery and an

increasing correlation between prices and 35-64 delivery.





"The correlation, though still very strong, is

beginning to come down," Poltrack said. Using price data from Nielsen,

Poltrack said the correlation with 18-49 delivery has fallen from 91% in the

2009-10 season to 85% in 2011-12."





"More telling is a longer-term relationship between

unit prices and adults 35-64," Poltrack said. "This is where the key

baby boomer segment of the population has moved, and it is clear that marketers

are continuing to keep this key purchase group in their target." That

correlation was 52% in 2005-06 and rose to 59% in 2011-12.





Buyers aren't basing their transactions on adults 35-64, but

the figures confirm "they are making changes in their media selection

process that place a higher value on programs that deliver this key

segment," Poltrack said.





"One of the factors causing this rise in the

correlation of adults 35-64 ratings with price is the fact that in the most

recent years, CBS, the dominant network with viewers in this older age group,

has become the leading network in adults 18-49 as well," he added.





Media buyers have been reluctant to change the way they do

business, and it is unclear whether they would ever target an older demographic

group.





At the B&C/MCN OnScreen Summit, Irwin Gotlieb,

the media buying oracle who runs GroupM, which is among the larger media

investment fi rms, said targeting 18-49 year-olds still has merit because while

other consumers aspire to be older or younger, 18- 49 year-olds are the most

comfortable in their own skins. But the game will change when TV becomes a more

addressable medium.





"Addressable ads will be far more effective because of

targeting, more relevant, more engaging," Gotlieb said. He sees

addressable ads starting small, then scaling up over the next two to three

years.





"There are really astounding possibilities for TV ad

growth," he added.