Magnite To Provide Additional Programmatic Access to Spectrum Reach Ad Inventory

Magnite said it would be expanding its relationship with Charter Communications’ Spectrum Reach, making more of the cable company’s advertising inventory available to programmatic buyers.

Linear and streaming inventory from Spectrum reach is included in the new arrangement. Buyers will be able to bid on individual impressions on the Spectrum app in real-time.

Buyers will also benefit from centralized planning and frequency management capabilities across linear and digital platforms.

“Magnite has been a pioneer in the programmatic space and is committed to advancing the growth of automated advertising access across all environments where TV is consumed,” said Matt McLeggon, senior VP, advanced solutions at Magnite. “We’re pleased to bring expanded Spectrum Reach streaming access to programmatic buyers and to introduce the advanced capabilities of programmatic to traditional television. These efforts will help Spectrum Reach create enhanced revenue opportunities, ensuring ad buyers benefit from greater efficiencies and targeting capabilities.”

Spectrum Reach advertising for local, regional, and national clients, using its first-party data to reach audiences.

Spectrum Reach’s multiscreen advertising sales inventory includes spot on more than 60 linear networks and over 450 streaming networks and partners.

“Our partnership with Magnite will help our clients unlock the full reach and capabilities of programmatic advertising,” said Dan Callahan, group VP of National Sales for Spectrum Reach. “Magnite’s efforts to drive increased interoperability have helped us maximize the value of our inventory to advertisers so they can reach the desired audience for their campaign.”