MagellanTV Sets ‘Search for the Edge of Space’ Documentary

Streaming service MagellanTv today (Dec. 9) premieres a new documentary film that looks to explore the vast universe beyond the telescope’s view.

Search for the Edge of Space delves into the world beyond the streams of galaxies modern telescopes can observe in an attempt to uncover what exists in the mysterious far reaches of space, according to network officials. MagellanTV streams the documentary ahead of the Dec. 22 launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which promises to reveal the evolution of the universe from its early phases to the modern era, said the network.

The premium streaming service will make Search for the Edges of Space available for free to non-members through December 16 in celebration of the James Webb Space Telescope launch. MagellanTV can be access through Google Play, AppleTV, Roku Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TVs.

“Search for the Edge of Space is a tremendous example of the type of content MagellanTV is committed to bringing to our viewers,” said Tom Lucas, co-founder of MagellanTV and director of the documentary. “We’re thrilled to be debuting this particular doc on the eve of NASA’s James Webb Telescope launch, and as we continue to expand our content library, our focus remains on offering subscribers powerful stories that are equal parts entertaining, informational and inspiring.”