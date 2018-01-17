Lynn Barrie Named Freeform Senior VP of Original Programming

Lynn Barrie has joined Freeform as senior VP of original programming and development, overseeing the development of scripted dramas and comedies. Barrie was the VP of comedy development at ABC Entertainment Group.

“I've known and respected Lynn for longer than I'm willing to admit and I can think of no one better to lead us into the next phase of our growth here at Freeform,” said Karey Burke, executive VP of programming and development. “She is universally admired as a great creative partner to writers and as a champion for bold ideas. Her integrity, honesty and instincts have won her a wide following and we are delighted to have her here as one of our own.”

While at ABC Entertainment Group, Barrie oversaw the development and production of Speechless, The Goldbergs and other comedy series. Previously, she was senior VP, current programming, ABC Entertainment Group.

She began her career at 20th Century Fox Television in 2001 as manager, creative affairs.