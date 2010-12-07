Lucas Promoted at MTVN

Jeff Lucas, who has been in charge of ad sales for MTV Networks' Entertainment Group, has been given responsibility over its music channels as well.

Sean Moran, head of sales for the music networks, will assume an expanded role under Lucas, the company said Tuesday, adding that Lucas will fill out the rest of his "core team" in the coming weeks.

Lucas will report to Rich Eigendorff, chief operating officer for MTVN, with additional reporting to Van Toffler, president of MTVN Music & Logo Group, and to Doug Herzog, president of MTVN Entertainment Group.

Both Lucas and Moran reported to Hank Close, who had been president of ad sales at MTVN until he left the company in 2008.

"This move addresses the evolving marketplace and puts us in the best possible position to meet the changing needs of our advertisers and agency partners," said Eigendorff in a statement. "Jeff's smart approach meets client needs at the corporate, planning, and buying levels, and we want to systematically apply that thinking across our teen and adult-focused brands. We're excited to have Jeff's leadership heading into the 2011-2012 Upfront Season, as we look to further monetize ratings gains and build on the momentum across our portfolio."

Lucas joined MTV Networks in May of 2005 as Senior VP of Comedy Central Advertising Sales and Marketing. In February of 2007, he was promoted to Executive VP of the Entertainment Sales Group. Before joining MTVN, Lucas was President and Head of Sales, Marketing, and Cross Platform Initiatives for NBC Universal's cable group, including USA Network, Bravo, then-Sci Fi Channel, Trio and NewsWorld International. Earlier, Lucas held a succession of roles at the NBC Television Network, including Vice President of Olympic Sales and Marketing; Vice President, Daytime/Late Night/Teen/All Night Sales; Director of Primetime Special Program Sales, and various other sales and finance positions.