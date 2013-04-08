Lowe's Pay Rises 47% at Scripps Networks
Scripps Networks Interactive CEO Ken Lowe's total
compensation rose 47% to $14.2 million in 2012.
Lowe's base salary increased to $1.25 million from $1.2 million
and his stock awards rose to $7.4 million from $2.9 million, accounting for the
bulk of the increase.
John Lansing, president of Scripps Networks, received an
increase of 43% to $5.7 million in total compensation. His base salary rose to
$850,000 from $810,000. An increase in stock awards to $2.5 million from $1.1
million accounted for the bulk of the increase in his total compensation.
CFO
Joe NeCastro's total compensation increased to $4.3 million from $3.6 million
and Mark Hall, executive VP, operations and chief technology officer, got a
bump to $1.8 million from $1.7 million.
